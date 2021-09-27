From 83 to Jersey – All the movies that announced theatrical releases after Maha Govt’s decision to reopen theaters





A series of theatrical releases were announced in Bollywood over the weekend, following the Maharashtra government’s announcement to reopen state theaters on October 22. Big-price Bollywood filmmakers like “Laal Singh Chaddha”, headlined by Aamir Khan, “Prithviraj” and “Bachchan Pandey” by Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor star “Shamshera” and “83” by Ranveer Singh have announced Sunday new theatrical release dates. , a day after the government of Maharashtra allowed movie theaters to operate from next month. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday that cinemas and theaters in the state would be allowed to operate provided they follow all protocols required to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Hours after the announcement, filmmaker Rohit Shetty became the first to announce that his highly anticipated crime action film “Sooryavanshi”, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, will be released in theaters worldwide on Diwali. The Hindi film industry’s theatrical release schedule – which had remained largely vacant, with the exception of a few major releases like Kumar’s “BellBottom” in August and Rajkummar Rao’s horror comedy “Roohi” in March, quickly seemed to book time slots for one outing back to back throughout the day. Aamir Khan’s “Laal Singh Chaddha” has moved from its announced December release to Valentine’s Day 2022. The film directed by Advait Chandan, an official remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 feature film “Forrest Gump”, was due for release to Christmas 2021. but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The vacant spot of “Laal Singh Chaddha” was taken by Ranveer Singh’s highly anticipated cricket drama “83”. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is now slated to hit theaters in December in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film chronicles the Indian men’s cricket team’s first World Cup victory under Kapil Dev in 1983, when they beat the West Indies in the final. The big-budget multi-star film was one of the first projects to be pushed forward – since its original release in April 2020 – due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Besides “83”, Singh will also be seen in “Jayeshbhai Jordaar” by Yash Raj Films, which is scheduled for release on February 25, 2022. Featured as a family artist, director Divyang Thakkar is set in Gujarat and features Singh as a man who becomes an unlikely hero. Meanwhile, after ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Prithviraj’ directed by Akshay Kumar will be released on January 21, 2022. Backed by Yash Raj Films, director Chandraprakash Dwivedi introduces the actor in the title role of 11th century ruler Prithviraj Chauhan. The film also marks the on-screen debut of 2017 Miss World Manushi Chhillar. The next step for Kumar will be the action comedy ‘Bachchan Pandey’. Supported by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is slated for release on March 4, 2022. The film introduces Kumar as a gangster, who aspires to be an actor. “Bachchan Pandey” also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi. In addition to “Prithviraj” and “Jayeshbhai Jordaar”, Yash Raj Films will release two other theatrical films: “Shamshera” and the sequel to the studio’s hit 2005 detective comedy “Bunty Aur Babli 2”. “Bunty Aur Babli 2”, starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari, will be released worldwide on November 19. The film was directed by Varun V Sharma. Ranbir Kapoor’s “Shamshera”, meanwhile, hits theaters on March 18, 2022. Featured as an “adrenaline-pumping artist,” director Karan Malhotra also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Actor Shahid Kapoor’s “Jersey”, the Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name, hits theaters on December 31. The film, directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, who also directed the original, was due out earlier on Diwali. Actor Tiger Shroff also announced the release date of his upcoming movie ‘Heropanti 2’ on Sunday. The action drama, another film produced by Nadiadwala, will hit Indian screens on May 6, 2022. ‘Heropanti 2’, a sequel to the 2014 action film, was scheduled to hit theaters on December 3. (With PTI entries)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/entertainment-news-from-83-to-jersey-a-look-at-bollywood-films-release-dates-announced-after-maha-govts-decision-to-reopen-cinemas/395876 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos