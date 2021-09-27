From 83 to Jersey – All the movies that announced theatrical releases after Maha Govt’s decision to reopen theaters

A series of theatrical releases were announced in Bollywood over the weekend, following the Maharashtra government’s announcement to reopen state theaters on October 22.
Big-price Bollywood filmmakers like “Laal Singh Chaddha”, headlined by Aamir Khan, “Prithviraj” and “Bachchan Pandey” by Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor star “Shamshera” and “83” by Ranveer Singh have announced Sunday new theatrical release dates. , a day after the government of Maharashtra allowed movie theaters to operate from next month.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday that cinemas and theaters in the state would be allowed to operate provided they follow all protocols required to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Hours after the announcement, filmmaker Rohit Shetty became the first to announce that his highly anticipated crime action film “Sooryavanshi”, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, will be released in theaters worldwide on Diwali.
The Hindi film industry’s theatrical release schedule – which had remained largely vacant, with the exception of a few major releases like Kumar’s “BellBottom” in August and Rajkummar Rao’s horror comedy “Roohi” in March, quickly seemed to book time slots for one outing back to back throughout the day.
Aamir Khan’s “Laal Singh Chaddha” has moved from its announced December release to Valentine’s Day 2022. The film directed by Advait Chandan, an official remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 feature film “Forrest Gump”, was due for release to Christmas 2021. but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The vacant spot of “Laal Singh Chaddha” was taken by Ranveer Singh’s highly anticipated cricket drama “83”. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is now slated to hit theaters in December in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
The film chronicles the Indian men’s cricket team’s first World Cup victory under Kapil Dev in 1983, when they beat the West Indies in the final. The big-budget multi-star film was one of the first projects to be pushed forward – since its original release in April 2020 – due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Besides “83”, Singh will also be seen in “Jayeshbhai Jordaar” by Yash Raj Films, which is scheduled for release on February 25, 2022. Featured as a family artist, director Divyang Thakkar is set in Gujarat and features Singh as a man who becomes an unlikely hero.
Meanwhile, after ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Prithviraj’ directed by Akshay Kumar will be released on January 21, 2022. Backed by Yash Raj Films, director Chandraprakash Dwivedi introduces the actor in the title role of 11th century ruler Prithviraj Chauhan. The film also marks the on-screen debut of 2017 Miss World Manushi Chhillar.
The next step for Kumar will be the action comedy ‘Bachchan Pandey’. Supported by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is slated for release on March 4, 2022. The film introduces Kumar as a gangster, who aspires to be an actor. “Bachchan Pandey” also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi.
In addition to “Prithviraj” and “Jayeshbhai Jordaar”, Yash Raj Films will release two other theatrical films: “Shamshera” and the sequel to the studio’s hit 2005 detective comedy “Bunty Aur Babli 2”. “Bunty Aur Babli 2”, starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari, will be released worldwide on November 19. The film was directed by Varun V Sharma.
Ranbir Kapoor’s “Shamshera”, meanwhile, hits theaters on March 18, 2022. Featured as an “adrenaline-pumping artist,” director Karan Malhotra also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.
Actor Shahid Kapoor’s “Jersey”, the Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name, hits theaters on December 31. The film, directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, who also directed the original, was due out earlier on Diwali.
Actor Tiger Shroff also announced the release date of his upcoming movie ‘Heropanti 2’ on Sunday. The action drama, another film produced by Nadiadwala, will hit Indian screens on May 6, 2022. ‘Heropanti 2’, a sequel to the 2014 action film, was scheduled to hit theaters on December 3.
(With PTI entries)