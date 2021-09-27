Editorial | Voice actors deserve more respect





When Shigeru Miyamoto announcement that Chris Pratt would play the voice of Mario in the new live-action film based on the Super Mario Bros. video game, reactions have been largely negative. Numerous cited that Pratt is not the type of person they imagined playing the character. Pratt has starred in roles such as Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy as a ghoulish hunk who also serves as the occasional comedic relief. He doesn’t seem right to play a little Italian plumber. Many believe that Pratts’ rendition of Mario will feel bad when the perfect voice already exists. Charles Martinet is the longtime voice actor for the character of Mario in video games. His signature Wahoo! is one of the defining sounds of the video game world. Fans of the franchise believe the actor’s choice to voice Mario in the live-action film was unfair. This reflects a larger problem in the film industry of a lack of respect for voice actors. The A-List cast model for voice actors is nothing new. Similar casting models have happened recently with the live action Dora and Space jam films, where the original voice actors did not play the part. There is also the issue of producers giving roles to people who are not from the same demographic as the character they are playing. Hank azaria apologized in April for voicing Apu, a character who reinforced racial stereotypes in The Simpsons. Azaria, who is white, had played the character from 1990 until January 2020, and recognized that it was not for him to express an Indian character. Plus, Jenny Slate and Kristen Bell leave voicing black characters on Big Mouth and Central Park, respectively, in June 2020, stating that the roles should have been given to actors of color. Dubbing is a wonderful way to take a character deeper and reach a different audience than live action. An example of this is Disney. Kids and adults all over the world have watched Disney movies for decades and love them. Non-white characters were mostly non-existent in Disney history until about 30 years ago, and still remain rare in Disney’s repertoire. Aladdin, Mulan and Pochahontas championed animated diversity on screen in the 1990s, but many characters of color in these films were voiced by white actors. It appears that Disney tried to continue this trend of the diversity of on-screen characters played by undiversified actors in the 2000s with Brother Bear and Emperors New Groove. The princess and the Frog this is when the cast of Disney intentionally started lean more towards place people of color in the roles of characters of color. Moana and coco were both praised for the precision of their casts and for their dubbing. The film industry should continue to find voice actors who really fit their role, and they should use voice actors that already exist for the live-action remakes and spin-offs of their original characters.

