Entertainment
Today in History September 27 | Entertainment
Today is Monday, September 27, the 270th day of 2021. There are 95 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in history:
On September 27, 1996, in Afghanistan, the Taliban, a band of former seminary students, drove President Burhanuddin Rabbani’s government out of Kabul, captured the capital and executed former leader Najibullah.
In 1779, John Adams was appointed by Congress to negotiate the terms of the Revolutionary Wars peace with Britain.
In 1854, the first major catastrophe involving a passenger ship in the Atlantic Ocean occurred when the steamship SS Arctic sank off Newfoundland; of the more than 400 people on board, only 86 survived.
In 1917, the French sculptor and painter Edgar Degas died in Paris at the age of 83.
In 1939, Warsaw, Poland surrendered after weeks of resistance to invading forces from Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union during World War II.
In 1941, the United States launched the first 14 high-speed Liberty military cargo ships.
In 1964, the government released the Warren Commission Report, which concluded that Lee Harvey Oswald had acted alone in assassinating President John F. Kennedy.
In 1979, Congress gave final approval to the creation of the US Department of Education.
In 1991, President George HW Bush announced in a nationally broadcast speech that he was eliminating all US nuclear weapons on the battlefield and called on the Soviet Union to do so. The Senate Judiciary Committee found itself deadlocked, 7-7, over Clarence Thomas’ appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court.
In 1994, more than 350 Republican congressional candidates gathered on the steps of the United States Capitol to sign the Contract with America, a 10-point platform they pledged to adopt if voters sent in. a majority of the GOP in the House.
In 1999, Arizona Senator John McCain officially opened his campaign for the 2000 Republican nomination, the same day that former Vice President Dan Quayle abandoned his candidacy for the White House.
In 2016, scientists announced the first baby born from a controversial new technique that combined DNA from three people: mother, father and an egg donor. (The goal was to prevent the child from inheriting a fatal genetic disease from its mother.)
In 2018, during a one-day Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Christine Blasey Ford said she was 100% sure she was sexually assaulted by Supreme Court candidate Brett Kavanaugh when they were teenagers, and Kavanaugh then told senators he was 100%. certain he had done no such thing; Republicans quickly scheduled a recommendation vote for the next morning.
Ten Years Ago: The opening statements of the Los Angeles trial by Michael Jackson’s personal physician Dr Conrad Murray came as prosecutors accused Murray of killing the superstar through the irresponsible use of the propofol anesthetic, and the defense argued that Jackson caused his own death. . (Murray was later convicted of manslaughter.) Israel has given the green light for the construction of 1,100 new Jewish homes in East Jerusalem; the announcement was strongly criticized by the United States and the European Union.
Five years ago: The United States provided an additional $ 364 million in humanitarian aid to Syrians as their country’s civil war appeared to be escalating. President Barack Obama has announced that career diplomat Jeffrey DeLaurentis is his choice to become the first United States Ambassador to Cuba in more than half a century.
A year ago: The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump paid only $ 750 in federal income taxes in the year he ran for president and in his first year to the White House ; Trump called the report fake news. Louisville, Ky., Experienced its fifth night of protests after a grand jury refused to indict officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. The French Open, postponed from May and June due to COVID-19, started in Paris with only 1,000 spectators allowed per day.
Today’s birthdays: Actress Kathleen Nolan is 88 years old. Actor Claude Jarman Jr. is 87 years old. Author Barbara Howar is 87 years old. World Golf Hall of Fame member Kathy Whitworth is 82 years old. Singer-musician Randy Bachman (Bachman-Turner Overdrive) is 78 years old. Rock singer Meat Loaf is 74 years old. Actor Liz Torres is 74 years old. Actor A Martinez is 73 years old. Baseball Hall of Fame Mike Schmidt is 72 years old. Actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa is 71 years old. Actor / opera singer Anthony Laciura is 70 years old. Singer Shaun Cassidy is 63 years old. The actor Marc Maron is 58 years old. Rock singer Stephan (STEE fan) Jenkins (Third Eye Blind) is 57 years old. Former Democratic National President Debbie Wasserman Schultz is 55 years old. Actor Patrick Muldoon is 53 years old. Singer Mark Calderon is 51 years old. Actress Amanda Detmer is 50 years old. Actor Gwyneth Paltrow is 49 years old. Actor Indira Varma is 48 years old. Rock singer Brad Arnold (3 Doors Down) is 43 years old. Christian rock musician Grant Brandell (Underoath) is 40 years old. Actor Anna Camp is 39 years old. Rapper Lil Wayne is 39 years old. Singer Avril Lavigne (AV-rihl la-VEEN) is 37 years old. Bluegrass singer / musician Sierra Hull is 30 years old. Actor Sam Lerner is 29 Actor Ames McNamara is 14.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.smdailyjournal.com/lifestyle/entertainment/today-in-history-sept-27/article_be21dd8a-1f69-11ec-addb-27beda528cce.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]