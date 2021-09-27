The house is full: big bollywoodians line up for theatrical releases

As soon as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that all cinemas and theaters in the state would reopen from October 22, a large number of Bollywood filmmakers announced the release dates of their next films.

The reopening comes after 18 months after the counters closed following the Covid-19 pandemic and the series of blockages since March 2020.

Following the news, filmmakers, producers, distributors and movie theater owners hailed the move and expressed their enthusiasm online.

Speaking of the same, Gautam Dutta, CEO of PVR Limited, told IANS: “It is encouraging to see the producers lock in release dates for the Big Ticket Bollywood films from this holiday season and beyond. , given the recent announcement by the government of Maharashtra for the reopening. cinemas. “

He added that Hindi films have universal appeal in our country, crossing regions and geographies and therefore crucial for the revival of the entire film exploitation industry.

“The multiplex industry thrives on a constant supply of content week after week and a clear horizon of the Hindi film pipeline will surely help stabilize the film exploitation business.”

Alok Tandon, CEO of INOX Leisure Ltd, also praised the Maharashtra government’s decision to allow cinemas to reopen from October 22 and the release date announcements made by various production houses.

Speaking to IANS Tandon added, “We now have both the passion and the content on our side to host a remarkable comeback and keep moviegoers entertained.”

“The range of emerging content also bodes well for the financial health of the film exhibition industry and should accelerate the recovery process. We would like to assure all of our guests about our safety protocol which would ensure a safe and hygienic movie viewing experience. “

The second half of 2021 promises to be bright.

The first major Bollywood film, which is set to hit the big screen is Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Sooryavanshi’. It will be released on October 22.

The next movie to hit theaters is “Bunty Aur Babli 2” by Yash Raj Film. Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji star and family performer will hit theaters on November 19, 2021. Directed by Varun V. Sharma, the film also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant actress Sharvari.

The self-defense action film ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’, which will see action hero John Abraham in a dual role, is locked for November 26.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, the progressive love story of Ayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, is due out on December 10 this year.

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala also made an official announcement of a list of big ticket releases, including “Tadap – An Incredible Love Story” starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria on December 3rd.

Kabir Khan’s “83” starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be released on Christmas 2021.

When the theaters in Maharashtra reopened, Nadiadwala “hailed” the “historic decision” by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

He added: “I’m really happy for the owners of movie theaters and multiplexes because this move will spur their revival. With big festivals around the corner, there couldn’t be a better time to start than Diwali. “

Allu Arjun’s Telugu film “Pushpa”, which revolves around the robbery of red sands in the hills of Andhra Pradesh, will also be released in December. The film will run into Ranveer’s “83” at Christmas.

Actor Shahid Kapoor announced the release date of his highly anticipated film “Jersey” on Sunday. The film will be released in theaters on December 31. This is the official Hindi remake of the award-winning Telugu film of the same name. The original film starred actor Nani.

It’s not that !

The manufacturers are optimistic because they even published a list for the 2022 versions.

The romantic film “Radhe Shyam” by Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is scheduled for release on January 14.

The release date for the big budget drama Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Prithviraj’ has been announced on January 21.

Superstar Aamir Khan’s “Laal Singh Chadha”, which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie “Forrest Gump”, will be released on Valentine’s Day next year.

Ranveer’s “Jayeshbhai Jordaar” is set to hit theaters on February 25. It tells the story of a Gujarati man’s journey, who becomes an unlikely hero.

“Bachchan Pandey” with Akshay, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez is on March 4th. “Shamshera” starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor will be released on March 18th.

The second installment of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, with Kartk Aaryan, will be released on March 25.

Tiger Shroff’s ‘KGF 2’, ‘May Day’ and ‘Heropanti 2’ will hit screens on April 14, April 29 and May 6, respectively.

Aanand L. Rai’s “Raksha Bandhan” and “Vikram Vedha” remakes will be released on August 11 and September 30.

Akshay’s “Ram Setu” will light up screens at Diwali 2022 and close 2022 with “Ganapath” on December 23, the high-octane actor from actor Tiger Shroff.

