Kashmiri actor turned entrepreneur starts brand of homemade pickles, now has buyers in UK and UAE

As the world is busy with tech startups, a 30-year-old Kashmiri has launched his own brand of homemade pickles – “Chila-E-Kalan”.

Jibran Dar, owner and founder of the company, said Indetimes that he decided to create his own brand of pickles when he found out that everyone loved him. I love to cook and I have all the knowledge about spices. I can cook all the traditional Kashmiri dishes and know the contents of the mixture, Dar says.

In November of last year, I started making Harissa (a traditional mutton recipe which is mostly available in winter) of the same name. I used to give a free half kg bottle of pickle to customers at Harrisa. People started to like it and the demand increased simultaneously. Then my mom suggested I start the pickle as a business venture, says Dar, a B Tech (Mechanical Engineering) graduate from Panipat Institute of Engineering & Technology (PIET), Kurukshetra University, Haryana.



Actor-turned-entrepreneur Dar says they serve fresh, homemade Kashmiri pickles. We have installed a unit in the back yard of the house with all the necessary equipment. We prepared 80 kg of mixed vegetable pickles in the first batch and due to high demand they were finished in two days. We doubled it to 1000 kg in a month. In fact, this Ramadan, we prepared 2,000 kg which were sold in five days, he said adding: Our product is currently available in three districts of Kashmir – Srinagar, Budgam and Shopian with over 150 outlets.

He says they also have clients overseas. We have contacted clients in the UK and Dubai. Since my dad got an A + international trade license, we can now export our product to places like Canada and Turkey. If the Indo-Pakistani trade picks up in the near future, we will also send our pickles through the LoC, he said.

Our supply goes to wedding functions in one kg packages and 500 kg of bottles are kept in different department stores, says Dar. He added, They have given jobs to more than ten people.



When asked why he thought customers would buy his product, he replied: We have a money back guarantee policy on all of our products if customers don’t find a taste.

Sell ​​various types of pickles

Dar says they make different types of pickles to add flavor to customers’ food. We have mixed vegetables, lotus stalks (Nadru), carrots, chicken, mutton, Kashmir garlic and now we are making Kashmir Masala Tikki (Worm) which will be on the market soon, he adds. there, the rates are very genuine. On mixed vegetables, half a kg is sold at Rs 130 while one kg sells for Rs 255.

One million sales in six months

Conditions may have been tough for the business sector in Kashmir due to the COVID lockdown, but Dar says they were lucky and delivered orders to customers’ doors. We have made a sale of Rs 1 million in the past six months when the valley faced foreclosure. People would call us for orders, he says. Dar added, However, Harrisa’s sales have hit 20 million in the past four months.



He says they take orders every week. We take it on demand. Previously, I was new to the company because I came here from a totally different field. Now I have understood this job and am quite ready to do it, he says.

Dar says that in one month, they prepared 3600 kg of pickles and served them in three districts. For a year, demand rises to around 40,000 kg. The sale is still estimated at 1 crore per year, he says.

Create your own configuration

Dar said the majority of people in the valley are looking for public service jobs instead of starting their own businesses. Today, I find no difference between a government employee and a private employee. Being an entrepreneur means at least creating more jobs and recycling more economically. I believe it is very difficult to be an entrepreneur in Kashmir, but when you are determined and hardworking, nothing stops you, he says.

Career as a leftist actor to serve Kashmir

After struggling in Mumbai for many years, Dar left the place last year in March when there was an outbreak of COVID. After I got back I thought it was my responsibility to contribute to the culture and economy of Kashmir, so I changed my ways, he said.



I moved to Mumbai in 2016, struggling to find work for a few years. Little by little, I got contracts with channels like MTV, Reliance Entertainment, Five Faces Productions. I have also worked in the Netflix web series called Milestone, he said, adding that I had the opportunity to host the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year, but declined due to the commercial commitments.

Dar has hosted various shows with over 150 movie stars, including singers.



Before signing, Dar says that having family support is very necessary. My parents and my little brother supported my ideas. They have invested a lot in me. Now is the time to pay it off and make them proud, he said.