Yash Chopra made chiffon sarees that symbolize romance in Bollywood. Monday Masala





No matter how much we become a fan of Hollywood movies, when it comes to romance we can’t help but remember that scene from Chandni where Sridevi walked through the green meadows of the Swiss Alps in her gorgeous chiffon saree. Yash Chopra’s films have a very specific aura – with sweeping views, beautiful building facades, moving music, hopeful love and, most importantly – absolutely stunning women embodying optimism and tradition through their sewing. On the 89th anniversary of Yash Chopras’ birth, today September 27, we dedicate our Monday Masala to the director who made chiffon sarees a symbol of romance in Bollywood. SAREES CLOTH IS PART OF THE LEGACY OF YASH CHOPRA There are many iconic actresses who have left a lasting impression in sarees. However, Sridevi and Rekha are at the top of the list for making a garment a symbol of love. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Sridevi actually popularized chiffon sarees by wearing a gorgeous yellow drape in Yash Chopras Chandni. On the other hand, the surreal beauty of Rekha in Silsila was no less. Her flowing silhouettes and halter top blouses, with long braids and minimal makeup, made everyone fall in love with her at first glance. YASH CHOPRA MADE WOMEN STYLISH AND BEAUTIFUL During an interview, Yash Chopra once said: Women are beautiful and it is my duty to present them beautifully. He was not just a director, but a showman with a vision, which put every factor in his favor. Up to a point in Bollywood, sewing was seen as just a source of making characters look good on screen. But, be it leather jackets and chiffon sarees, Yash Chopra has used clothes to express and exude feelings without words. WOMEN WHO GRILLED IN YASH CHOPRA FILMS Not only Sridevi and Rekha, there were also other actresses, who owe their success to Yash Chopra and his magical vision. For example, Sadhana in Waqt or Jaya Bachchan in Silsala. Their clothing has become an essential part of the filmmaking process, further helping the director paint the perfect portrait. Then there were actresses like Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawla, who did not don sarees in Yash Chopras films. But they still managed to charm everyone and become icons. Not many people know it, but Yash Chopra’s latest shot for his latest director, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, was a song with Katrina Kaif in a chiffon saree at her favorite place – the Swiss Alps. The same was revealed by designer Manish Malhotra. “We had to go to the Swiss Alps to shoot a song with Katrina (Kaif) in chiffon sarees. He was talking about sarees with passion and was like ‘I want you to be there on the set’ (sic),” Manish Malhotra tweeted in 2012. While Anushka Sharma was not fortunate enough to wear a chiffon saree in the Yash Chopras movie, despite being part of Jab Tak Hai Jaan, she recreated the moment in a chiffon saree. in the snow in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Anushka. In a yellow chiffon saree, she posed as Sridevi while dancing on the Tere Mere Hoton Pe floor. After the disappearance of Yash Chopras, several stars regretted never having the chance to become a heroine of Yash Raj. However, it wasn’t just about the pretty sarees and romantic song sequences, but because of the importance, the meaty roles given to them regardless of the era. Iconic director Yash Chopra died on the evening of October 21, 2012 at Lilavati Hospital. He was 80 years old and died of multiple organ failure due to dengue fever. READ ALSO | Yash Chopra Must Have Photographed Katrina In Chiffon Saree: Manish Malhotra READ ALSO | Yash Chopra cremated in Mumbai, Bollywood, fans mourn

