What Reliance Entertainment’s 135 million-movie T-series deal means for Bollywood

Two of India’s biggest film studios – T-series and Reliance Entertainment have signed a big screen deal for around 10 billion rupees ($ 135 million), amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Bhushan Kumar led the T-Series label, along with businessman Anil Ambanis Reliance Entertainment, will jointly direct more than 10 feature films over the next 36 months. The films will be of different genres like romantic action thrillers, historical biopics, dramas and comedies.

Speaking about this latest collaboration between Series T and Reliance, Atul Mohan, Film Trade Analyst, said, “This is great news for the industry and such collaborations are indeed a positive sign for the industry. Two of the successful brands and powerhouses come together means entertainment will be taken to the next level. “

The deal also aims to revive the Indian film industry and COVID-19 box office collections as cinemas slowly reopen in India.

Mohan, while questioning whether this step will work in favor of the Hindi film industry, said, “Definitely. It will inject much-needed positivity into the trade that has crippled post-COVID-19. This news brings momentum. hope that nothing is lost and that good days are on the way. The two giants have already worked on the music front in over 100 films. The 10-movie roster includes a mix and match of big-budget movies and feature films as well that are strong in content and will also include southern remakes and will be released over the next 24 to 36 months. “

The association between two large entertainment companies is one of the most significant financial developments that has taken place in the world of cinema and is a startling gamble as many directors in India leave theaters and release their films on theaters. OTT (over-the-top) platforms such as like Amazon, Hotstar, Netflix, etc.

Additionally, OTT platforms have seen significant growth, especially after COVID-19 hit the world. As in various countries, lockdowns and controls to contain the spread of the coronavirus have led to greater use of OTT platforms.

These days, regional content also plays a big role in OTT activity, which is another reason why many filmmakers are taking this route. According to the FICCI-EY report on the media and entertainment (M&E) industry, the share of regional language consumption on OTT platforms will exceed 50% by 2025.

Rupesh Kashyap, Founder and CCO, FNW Studio – Bharat Ka Writers Room, said, “I would say Bharat rather than saying that the region is the engine of not only OTT growth but also e-commerce. And the two go hand in hand. Today. , the way the digitization of payments, banking services and other daily needs are met in Bharath, consumers are starting to realize that they are slowly but surely awake. “

“I think this will happen because regional OTT players will create more originals that will be culturally and socially appropriate to the current needs and demands of their customers,” Kashyap added.

Meanwhile, the government of Maharashtra has decided to reopen all theaters in the state after October 22, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office said on Saturday.

The official CMO Maharashtra handle wrote on Twitter: “Theaters and auditoriums in Maharashtra will open after October 22, 2021 while respecting all COVID security protocols. The SOP is in the works and will be declared soon.”

It is also a positive step for the Indian film industry, as Maharashtra contributes at least 40 to 50 percent of the total soundtrack collections of a mainstream Hindi film. As Maharashtra cinemas reopen in October, many filmmakers have decided to release their films in cinemas like Ranveer Singh, star of sports biopic drama ’83’, Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukharjee starring ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, etc. .