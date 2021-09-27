Entertainment
What Reliance Entertainment’s 135 million-movie T-series deal means for Bollywood
Two of India’s biggest film studios – T-series and Reliance Entertainment have signed a big screen deal for around 10 billion rupees ($ 135 million), amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Bhushan Kumar led the T-Series label, along with businessman Anil Ambanis Reliance Entertainment, will jointly direct more than 10 feature films over the next 36 months. The films will be of different genres like romantic action thrillers, historical biopics, dramas and comedies.
Speaking about this latest collaboration between Series T and Reliance, Atul Mohan, Film Trade Analyst, said, “This is great news for the industry and such collaborations are indeed a positive sign for the industry. Two of the successful brands and powerhouses come together means entertainment will be taken to the next level. “
The deal also aims to revive the Indian film industry and COVID-19 box office collections as cinemas slowly reopen in India.
Mohan, while questioning whether this step will work in favor of the Hindi film industry, said, “Definitely. It will inject much-needed positivity into the trade that has crippled post-COVID-19. This news brings momentum. hope that nothing is lost and that good days are on the way. The two giants have already worked on the music front in over 100 films. The 10-movie roster includes a mix and match of big-budget movies and feature films as well that are strong in content and will also include southern remakes and will be released over the next 24 to 36 months. “
The association between two large entertainment companies is one of the most significant financial developments that has taken place in the world of cinema and is a startling gamble as many directors in India leave theaters and release their films on theaters. OTT (over-the-top) platforms such as like Amazon, Hotstar, Netflix, etc.
Additionally, OTT platforms have seen significant growth, especially after COVID-19 hit the world. As in various countries, lockdowns and controls to contain the spread of the coronavirus have led to greater use of OTT platforms.
These days, regional content also plays a big role in OTT activity, which is another reason why many filmmakers are taking this route. According to the FICCI-EY report on the media and entertainment (M&E) industry, the share of regional language consumption on OTT platforms will exceed 50% by 2025.
Rupesh Kashyap, Founder and CCO, FNW Studio – Bharat Ka Writers Room, said, “I would say Bharat rather than saying that the region is the engine of not only OTT growth but also e-commerce. And the two go hand in hand. Today. , the way the digitization of payments, banking services and other daily needs are met in Bharath, consumers are starting to realize that they are slowly but surely awake. “
“I think this will happen because regional OTT players will create more originals that will be culturally and socially appropriate to the current needs and demands of their customers,” Kashyap added.
Meanwhile, the government of Maharashtra has decided to reopen all theaters in the state after October 22, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office said on Saturday.
The official CMO Maharashtra handle wrote on Twitter: “Theaters and auditoriums in Maharashtra will open after October 22, 2021 while respecting all COVID security protocols. The SOP is in the works and will be declared soon.”
It is also a positive step for the Indian film industry, as Maharashtra contributes at least 40 to 50 percent of the total soundtrack collections of a mainstream Hindi film. As Maharashtra cinemas reopen in October, many filmmakers have decided to release their films in cinemas like Ranveer Singh, star of sports biopic drama ’83’, Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukharjee starring ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, etc. .
|
Sources
2/ http://www.businessworld.in/article/What-T-series-Reliance-Entertainment-s-135M-Film-Deal-Means-For-Bollywood-/27-09-2021-406191/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]