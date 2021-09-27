Marriage scenes and the trend of failing relationships explained

HBO Scenes from a wedding is just one example of Hollywood’s emphasis on failed relationships in recent years. Several factors play into this trend, highlighting facets of culture and society in today’s world. However, while this idea has been in the foreground for the past 2 years for a variety of reasons, it has a long history of development that needs careful investigation.

Many TV shows and movies have introduced the idea of ​​broken relationships, especially marriages, and it has become a growing trend both in the media and in society. It seems like a popular topic, as these shows and movies are critically acclaimed and winning awards, but why is it such a dominant genre now? Almost all streaming networks and services have variations on this topic and perform it quite similarly to others. A couple fall in love, and the remaining story unravels the relationship until it is no more.





Scenes from a wedding is the most recent version that has transformed society’s idea of ​​marriage and relationships. However, he is clearly not the first to break down the walls of previous restrictions. Over the past two decades, there have been several examples of this. Blue valentine, starring Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling, is almost identical in story, with a few unique details changed. Marriage story, Modern love, and Eternal Sunshine of the Flawless Spirit all display the struggles of love and relationships in more unconventional systems. Same Kramer versus. Kramer, in 1979, depicts the reality that was not always allowed on the screen.

Several factors blend together wonderfully to create compelling stories that viewers find interesting and relevant. In today’s society, regulations are no longer as strict as they once were when it comes to censorship. The Hays code made it difficult to find relativity and realism on the screen. Another interesting piece of this puzzle falls directly into the effects of 2020 and the Covid. Scenes from a wedding and other films have made reality accessible, especially the painful and agonizing moments that often push the boundaries of storytelling.

The Hays code limited how relationships could be represented on screen

The Hays Code appeared in 1930 with the aim of censoring films and media productions with a stringent set of regulations. Nudity and sexuality were prohibited on screen. Morality was enforced by ensuring that any criminal behavior was punished and could not be redeemed, as this could promote such behavior in society as a whole. And, of course, the wedding had to be displayed correctly. Divorce or any form of falling out just couldn’t be tackled. These restrictions created films that were tailored for a specific group of people who wanted to control how media and films influence culture. However, by the 1960s, when the code was no longer enforced, it was already too late. He had perpetuated stereotypes and idealism among audiences, which is why movies like Netflix’sMarriage story and show like Scenes from a wedding are extremely important. These stories don’t give a glimpse of a relationship, they immerse viewers into that very relationship and elicit the exact feelings of angst and hopelessness the characters portray. With the Hays Code still in effect, these types of stories could never get to the media.

It’s a response to real life trends

Today’s world has changed dramatically since then, and film and television have improved standards to reflect these changing times. These days, it is common to see nudity, crime, and other previously restricted ideas in the media. Much of this is because filmmakers and creators want to see more authenticity in movies and then do it. It is the ideas that connect society and cultures through archetypes that are understood globally. People are intrinsically linked, so watching a show or movie portray such a visceral moment in life is thrilling. Scenes from a wedding achieves success because he is willing to show off the brutal times of emotional turmoil in a relationship. When something is this raw, it’s hard to look away. More so, he draws audiences in in a way that includes them in the story as if they were another character participating in the film.

Covid exposed serious flaws in many relationships

With the world locked out during Covid, relations have really taken the hit. Couples were breaking up all over the world as the issues that had been put aside again emerged and there were no more distractions. These problems did not have simple solutions. They’ve only been put on the back burner over and over again until Covid accelerates the inevitable. It’s never an easy problem with a simple solution that sets the camels back. While Hollywood capitalized on this event, keep in mind that movies and shows of this nature existed before the pandemic. However, the story of a failed relationship is more relatable than ever and people are paying more and more attention to it.

How wedding scenes continue this trend

As one of the more recent examples of failed relationships, Scenes from a wedding perfectly reflects the emotions and tension that arise from an engaged couple. It’s not always easy or perfect or even enjoyable, but it’s real. This is what keeps the audience intrigued. The raw reality of an on-screen relationship shows viewers that they are understood. Their experiences are not that different and they are not alone in this failure. What even defines failure in a relationship? Maybe the fact that it ends, yes. However, Scenes from a wedding does not lead with this note. Instead, the series follows the path to failure, which is what these movies and shows tend towards. Again, marriages don’t end just because of an argument. There are heavy concepts in the mix and undefined compromises that take time, consideration, and often sacrifice to move on to another day.

Hollywood continues to cast the public in the throes of marriage and preserve realistic ideologies, as seen in Scenes from a wedding. Without these stories, society suffers in the sense that real life is not accurately described. Without precision, relativity is futile. After all, film and television are the great connectors of the modern world, and they must remain consistent in their authenticity in order to gain traction and appeal in today’s culture.

