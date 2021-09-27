From pumpkins to elves, check out Halloween events in the Hudson Valley

Whether you are looking for a big scare through a haunted walking trail or something fun for the little ones, the Hudson Valley has plenty of options as Halloween approaches, including a mysterious murder, pumpkins that light up and a haunted theater to visit. Find out what’s available and invite your friends and family to have fun.

If an event or event is not listed, please email Shaniquah Gabino at [email protected].

Halloween murder mystery

A wedding, a mysterious girl on the lethal side of the tracks, a monstrously drugged woman, family secrets, and murders make up the story of Murder Cafe’s Halloween themed Murder Mystery. So dress up (you could win a prize!), Dance and dine, and find out who committed the murder. The Murder Mystery takes place on October 22 from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm Tickets are $ 55 and include a full three-course dinner and show. Go: Le Meadowbrook, 1290 Route 94, New Windsor.

Halloween in the woods

The Bethel Woods Center for the Arts presents a free day of family fun. Take the kids to games, themed arts and crafts, and a costume contest. For a fee, your family can also enjoy a fun ride, Peace, Love and Pumpkins: garden paths lit by hand-carved pumpkins and luminous pumpkin artwork. There will also be mermaids, Big Foot, festival icons and much more. Halloween at the Woods is October 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information can be found atbethelwoodscenter.org.Go:200 Hurd Road, Bethel. 583-2000.

Haunted theater tours

The popular Haunted Theater tours are back, presented by the Sullivan County Drama Workshop, with three floors of dread. You will be entertained by ghosts, whispers, spirits and the inexplicable. Tour dates are Fridays and Saturdays, October 8-9, 15-16, 22-23 from 6 p.m., with the last tour starting at 10 p.m. The tour has stairs and will sometimes be completely dark. Not recommended for children under 13. Tickets cost $ 10 and include admission and a free gift. Advance ticket purchase is recommended and can be viewed at www.scdw.net. Go: The Rivoli Theater, 5243 Main Street, South Fallsburg. 436-5336.

Headless Horseman

The Headless Horseman is famous for its nine haunted attractions, including the Lunar Motel, Night Shade, Glutton Diner and more. New this year: a haunted walking trail called The Haunting of Pumpkin Jack! There are also fully interactive escape rooms where you’ll have 60 minutes to use logic and critical thinking to find a secret passage and solve puzzles to escape. For kids, the fear is eased with a Halloween house, dinosaur track, magical moon maze and more. With their special effects, unusual monsters and original costumes, this one is regularly named one of the main haunted attractions. The opening day is September 25. Ticket price range, visitheadlesshorseman.comfor reservations.Go:778 Broadway, Route 9W, Ulster Park. 339-2666.

Kevin McCurdy’s Haunted Mansion

The Wicked Woods returns for the 2021 season with new stages and attractions. The trail, which winds through the woods of Bowdoin Park, has been extended almost 1 mile. For the 45th season of Kevin McCurdy’s Haunted Mansion, Wicked Woods will take ticket holders on an all-outdoor trail featuring a life-size Western ghost town, dinosaurs, special effects and screenings.

Keving McCurdy’s Haunted Mansion will be open Friday through Sunday October 1-31. Hours of operation will be 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $ 25 plus taxes and fees on Friday and Sunday and $ 28 plus taxes and fees on Saturday. Those wishing to attend must reserve an entrance time.

Go:85 Sheafe Road, Wappingers Falls; 845-297-2288;thehauntedmansion.com.

Peace, love and pumpkins

From October 15 through Halloween night on October 31, Bethel Woods Gardens will be home to carved pumpkins and pumpkin art. The “family walk-thru,” as described on the Bethel Woods Center of the Arts website. The screens include icons from the Woodstock festival, mermaids, Big Foot, dinosaurs and more.

Special evenings are planned throughout the event, including Sensory Mondays, Back-to-Ghoul Student Tuesdays, where students with valid ID receive a $ 7 discount, and Wear Wednesdays. -Wolf, when anyone wearing a Halloween costume gets a $ 7 discount. .

For more information, visit bethelwoodscenter.org/events/peace-love-pumpkins.

Monster puree

Kenridge Farm features a Monster Mash along the I Spy Halloween Trail. Enjoy a self-guided activity with hidden objects along the trail and a treat waiting for you at the end. Membership registration opens September 27 at 10 a.m. non-members can register on October 4 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $ 10, children under 2 are free. The course takes place every half hour, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information visitfacebook.com/events/hudson-highlands-nature-museum.Go:Hudson Highlands Nature Museum, 120 Muser Dr. (opposite 174 Angola Road), Cornwall.

Pure Terror Cry Park

Billed as the “longest horror attraction in the world” by Guinness World Record, Pure Terror Scream Park announces its new haunted attraction, “Woods of the Dead”. Walk through the woods to Camp Killmore, a mad killer haunts The Nightmare Factory, Legends of Horror is home to a demonic girl and what is a haunted attraction with no clowns, zombies, vampires included in 10 haunted attractions. Open now until October 31st. More information and tickets can be found atpureterror.com.Go:299 Museum Village Road (1010 Route17M), Monroe. 391-0071.

Spooky Lantern Cruises

Climb aboard the Solaris, a 100% solar-powered tour boat and floating classroom, and hear the legends and traditions of the Hudson River and Rondout Creek through a projector. You will hear about the story of the Hudson River Serpent, the crime of William Salisbury, and the Rondout Houseboat Cemetery. Tickets are $ 20 to $ 25 and proceeds will go to the museum’s educational programs. Tours take place on Fridays and Saturdays in October, generally from 6 p.m. Consult the site for reservations,hrmm.org/all-boat-tours.html.Go:50 Rondout Landing, Kingston. 338-0071.

Worth the trip

NYBG Scarecrows and Pumpkins

The New York Botanical Gardens Scarecrows and Pumpkins run daily through October 31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pumpkins and other gourds have sprung up around the Mertz Library building and Haupt Conservatory Square, while scarecrows can be found in Everett’s Children’s Adventure Garden.

On Saturdays and Sundays through October 31, puppets will parade through the ribbon gate of the Everett Children’s Adventure Garden and around the garden from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. as they parade.

In the Everett Children’s Adventure Garden, Saturdays and Sundays from October 2 to 31, pumpkin carving demonstrations will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Reserved entrance tickets must be purchased in advance. Tonybg.org/event/scarecrows-pumpkins.

Go: New York Botanical Gardens, 2900 Southern Blvd., Bronx; 718-817-8700; nybg.org. Hours: 10 am to 6 pm Monday to Sunday; closed on Mondays.

Boo at the zoo

Boo at the Zoo returns to the Bronx Zoo on Saturdays and Sundays, October 2-31, as well as Monday, October 11.

Expect animal-inspired magic and mind reading shows; pumpkin carving demonstrations and a candy trail where kids can make treats. Costume parades are held three times a day and there will also be Halloween crafts, an extinct animal graveyard, pumpkin trail, spider maze and “The Wildlife Witch’s Super Scary Halloween Show” . Advance tickets are required.

As per New York City guidelines, guests 12 years of age and older must show proof of vaccination in order to enter any indoor exhibit. Masks are mandatory for all guests 2 years and older indoors while they are only required for unvaccinated guests outdoors.

Go: 2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx. Dates: weekends from October 2 to 31, including Monday October 11.bronxzoo.com/boo-at-the-zoo

The great blaze Jack O’Lantern

Some evenings through November 21, The Blaze at Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton-on-Hudson has already started, having already sold FLEX tickets and several nights. Most weekends already have limited tickets available. This year’s Blaze features new additions to the over 7,000 carved and illuminated pumpkins, including a full river scene and another featuring a cityscape.

Tickets start at $ 24, although ticket prices change based on a person’s age. Unvaccinated people over 2 years old are asked to wear a mask at all times while vaccinated guests are asked to wear a mask indoors.

For more information, visithudsonvalley.org/events/blaze.

Go:Manoir Van Cortlandt, 525 S. Riverside, Croton-on-Hudson.