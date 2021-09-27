From pumpkins to elves, check out Halloween events in the Hudson Valley

Connect with us

Whether you are looking for a big scare through a haunted walking trail or something fun for the little ones, the Hudson Valley has plenty of options as Halloween approaches, including a mysterious murder, pumpkins that light up and a haunted theater to visit. Find out what’s available and invite your friends and family to have fun.

If an event or event is not listed, please email Shaniquah Gabino at [email protected].

Halloween murder mystery

A wedding, a mysterious girl on the lethal side of the tracks, a monstrously drugged woman, family secrets, and murders make up the story of Murder Cafe’s Halloween themed Murder Mystery. So dress up (you could win a prize!), Dance and dine, and find out who committed the murder. The Murder Mystery takes place on October 22 from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm Tickets are $ 55 and include a full three-course dinner and show. Go: Le Meadowbrook, 1290 Route 94, New Windsor.

Halloween in the woods

The Bethel Woods Center for the Arts presents a free day of family fun. Take the kids to games, themed arts and crafts, and a costume contest. For a fee, your family can also enjoy a fun ride, Peace, Love and Pumpkins: garden paths lit by hand-carved pumpkins and luminous pumpkin artwork. There will also be mermaids, Big Foot, festival icons and much more. Halloween at the Woods is October 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information can be found atbethelwoodscenter.org.Go:200 Hurd Road, Bethel. 583-2000.

Haunted theater tours

The popular Haunted Theater tours are back, presented by the Sullivan County Drama Workshop, with three floors of dread. You will be entertained by ghosts, whispers, spirits and the inexplicable. Tour dates are Fridays and Saturdays, October 8-9, 15-16, 22-23 from 6 p.m., with the last tour starting at 10 p.m. The tour has stairs and will sometimes be completely dark. Not recommended for children under 13. Tickets cost $ 10 and include admission and a free gift. Advance ticket purchase is recommended and can be viewed at www.scdw.net. Go: The Rivoli Theater, 5243 Main Street, South Fallsburg. 436-5336.

The haunted attractions of the Headless Horseman

Headless Horseman

The Headless Horseman is famous for its nine haunted attractions, including the Lunar Motel, Night Shade, Glutton Diner and more. New this year: a haunted walking trail called The Haunting of Pumpkin Jack! There are also fully interactive escape rooms where you’ll have 60 minutes to use logic and critical thinking to find a secret passage and solve puzzles to escape. For kids, the fear is eased with a Halloween house, dinosaur track, magical moon maze and more. With their special effects, unusual monsters and original costumes, this one is regularly named one of the main haunted attractions. The opening day is September 25. Ticket price range, visitheadlesshorseman.comfor reservations.Go:778 Broadway, Route 9W, Ulster Park. 339-2666.

09/26/09 Scenes from Kevin McCurdy's Haunted Mansion in Wappingers Falls on Saturday September 26, 2009.

Kevin McCurdy’s Haunted Mansion

The Wicked Woods returns for the 2021 season with new stages and attractions. The trail, which winds through the woods of Bowdoin Park, has been extended almost 1 mile. For the 45th season of Kevin McCurdy’s Haunted Mansion, Wicked Woods will take ticket holders on an all-outdoor trail featuring a life-size Western ghost town, dinosaurs, special effects and screenings.

