exhilarating entertainment and a grim warning about what the United States could become

Our writers name the TV series to keep them entertained during a time of COVID.

Since West wing premiered in 1999, American television loved series based on presidential politics. Now you could spend months working on programs like Veep Where Fallen down on streaming services. Much like doctors and lawyers, politicians have become the staple of white collar television series.

During the daily Trump campaign dramas of last year, television had to do more than offer realism; The serious liberalism of The West Wing felt strangely overwhelmed amid the realities of COVID, Black Lives Matter and the 2020 election. What was needed was a televised version of magical realism, able to speak to the events of the day but in a way that went beyond the documentary.



There are few politicians in The good fight, but it remains the most interesting American political series of recent years. A spin-off of The Good Wife that had a politician as its central figure, it’s a legal drama set in an African-American law firm in Chicago run by Liz (Audra McDonald) and Diane (Christine Baranski) . Whether Diane is white and married to a gun-loving Republican becomes a permanent problem for the company.

The fifth series of The Good Fight begins with a 2020 investigation, in which COVID this thing from China, the murder of George Floyd and the elections take center stage.

Viewers of previous episodes will recognize some of the main characters, although each series introduces new players. This gives Mandy Patinkin a starring role as fake Judge Wackner.

Increasingly, the drama is playing out in its parallel court, which delivers the kind of immediate and sensible justice that the corrupt and stifled systems of Cook County, including Chicago, fail to deliver.





The idea of ​​an unofficial tribunal is already a fixture on television. Judge Judy Scheindlins is on reality TV.

I watched the most recent episodes of The Good Fight during the recent Melbourne lockdowns, curious whether the sense of outrage towards Trump that fueled so many previous series would diminish. But the divisions in the United States that have become so marked over the past four years have not gone away, and the series reminds us that despite his rhetoric, Biden has failed to bring the country together.

Consolidate the loopholes

Rather, the show suggests that the political and cultural fault lines are solidifying. Over the past couple of years, the series has grown eerily bizarre, much as if the writers of The X Files had roamed Robert and Michelle King’s studios, the writers and producers of both. The good woman and Le Bon Combat.

Their scripts take off from the headlines of the news and roam the fantasy, but the fantasy that seems to be a sharp harbinger of real events.

The Good Fight is distinguished by pure inventiveness, a willingness to take risks that rarely exists in American television dramas. Diane asks the ghost of Ruth Bader Ginsberg for advice; the company’s investigator, Jay (Nyambi Nyambi) hears the voices of Frederick Douglas, Karl Marx and Christ.





The series espouses a decidedly progressive policy, but it does so without becoming didactic and at times with remarkable humor (you’ll have to go back to previous series to see its Trump skewer).

This is the most difficult in including sympathetic figures from the right, such as Diane’s husband (Gary Cole), who may or may not have been involved in the riots on Capitol Hill, and black Republican lawyer Julius Cain. (Michael Boatman), who is jailed on a false bribery charge, then pardoned by Trump.

Staff are political

That the staff are the political is evident in Diane’s struggles, both with her right-wing husband and with her colleagues who increasingly wonder how an African-American law firm can have a white woman as a designated partner. .

If I have a problem with the way the series has developed, it’s that it revolves too much around Diane, maybe because Baranski with Marissa Gold (Sarah Steele) is the only major character to survive. at the transition of The Good Wife.

I have now spent eight years of my life in the United States, where I first went there as a graduate student from when Lyndon Johnson was president. Like so many other Australians, I fell in love with this country and my career was largely shaped by it.

Yet the more I have visited, the more foreign it becomes. The Good Fight is exhilarating entertainment and a grim warning of what America could become.