Hollywood inaugurates its ambitious Film Museum





If Los Angeles and more particularly Hollywood was already a favorite destination for moviegoers around the world, to September 30 it will be even more so. The Academy will open the Cinema Museum to the public, a place that aspires to be a center of conservation and general interest for all audiovisual culture. For this, the Academy relied on a budget of nearly 500 million, intended for infrastructures that will house the largest film collections in the world. In short, a project with which the city will have his own Louvre devoted to the seventh art. Bill kramer, the director and president of this new Academy Museum recalled that the objective of the place was to be the main museum in the world dedicated to the art and sciences of cinema: visitors will have a unique opportunity to explore all facets of cinema and connect directly with the films they left behind an indelible mark on their life ”. Likewise, Kramer expressed his desire for this space to become “A hotbed of enduring recognition, celebration and discourse among those who make and appear in films.” The ideal place where the entire film industry (including the public) can marvel at the audiovisual and artistic heritage of national and international filmmakers. The Mecca of cinema celebrated the opening with all the luxury of a city like Los Angeles. Renowned guests like Lady Gaga, Sophia Loren, Nicole Kidman and Tom Hanks. Loren and Hanks have both received various honors and accolades during their long careers. The actor of Forrest Gump noted the international relevance of the place: We have to celebrate all that this city has given to the world and all that this art form has shared to bring people together () And does this art deserve to be honored, explored and appreciated in a museum? Hope the question answers for itself! “. Funding for the project has benefited from the support of the actor himself and some of the most recognized figures on the scene such as Steven Spielberg, Laura Dern or Barbra Streisand. The Cinema Museum already has exhibitions devoted to Stanley Kubrick, Tim Burton and Guillermo del Toro But, the building designed by Renzo Piano, in addition to being turned towards the past, will also have vocation to be a place of reference for movie premieres on the red carpet.

