Dia Mirza is asked how much she charged for the Global Citizen event. It was his answer | Bollywood
Actress Dia Mirza responded to someone who asked her how much she charged for the Global Citizen event on Saturday.
UPDATED SEP 27, 2021 3:05 PM IST
Actor Dia Mirza was part of the Global Citizen Live event in Mumbai on Saturday. She took to Instagram to share a video of the event but had to answer a rude question.
In the comments section of her post, someone asked Dia, how much did you charge for this event? ”Dia replied, nothing. The person left a second comment: finally someone responded ..thanks.
+
Dia had thanked Priyanka Chopra for bringing together Indian artists for the event. Thank you Global Citizen for bringing us together for #DefendOurPlanet for ALL people !!! What an extraordinary demonstration of humanity. As always, it was an honor and a privilege. Thank you @priyankachopra for bringing us together, she wrote. When we come together united as one people, we can truly make the change we need to fight the man-made #ClimateChange! Let’s all take action to compel our governments, industry and institutions to #ActNow, ”she added.
Other stars who attended the event were Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and more. Rapper Badshah and other musicians also performed at the live event.
Dia was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad in 2020. However, she has had a busy 2021 as she married Vaibhav Rekhi in February and welcomed their son Avyaan in May.
Read also : Enter the house of Dia Mirza, a paradise for nature lovers
Announcing the birth of her son in July, Dia told her fans that Avyan was born prematurely and needed care at the NICU. Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Arrived early, our little miracle has since been taken care of by tireless nurses and doctors from the neonatal intensive care unit. A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent very serious bacterial infection could have resulted in sepsis and could be fatal. Fortunately, the care and timely intervention of our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via emergency cesarean section, ”she wrote in an article.
