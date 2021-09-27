An insane legacy to live up to





Irrfan’s son Babil Khan extracted another series of priceless memories from the year 2016. The future actor is known to treat fans with rare anecdotes from the life of his legendary late father. In his last post on Instagram, Babil revisited special moments from the sets of the film Inferno. Backstage photos feature the core cast members including Tom Hanks, Felicity Jones and Sidse Babett Knudsen. The Ron Howard action mystery thriller also starred Omar Sy, Ben Foster and Paul Ritter. Sharing the post, Babil wrote: “I have a foolish heritage to uphold.” In July, Babil announced the debut of Irrfan’s unreleased film, Dubai Return. Originally slated for release in 2005, the original comedy was delayed due to legal issues. Babil has informed fans that the film will be available for free online on YouTube. Babil will make his acting debut with Anvitaa Dutt’s upcoming film, Qala, produced by Anushka Sharma’s production house, Clean Slate Filmz. The film, also starring Tripti Dimri, is slated for an OTT release on Netflix. Recently, Babil revealed in a social media post that he would be dropping out of college to pursue an acting career. He bade farewell to his friends at the University of Westminster, where Babil was studying cinema. While dedicating a heartfelt article, he wrote: “BA movie, dropping out today, with over 120 credits because I’m giving my all to act now.” He later announced that despite dropping out of college, he had graduated from graduate school. “Somehow I managed to drop out and graduate,” Babil wrote. Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar will soon collaborate with Babil on a project. Backed by Ronnie Lahiri in association with Sheel Kumar’s Rising Sun Films Production, details of the project have yet to be released. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

