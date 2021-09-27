The Hillsdale County Fair is “the world’s most popular fair”.

There is reason to say that the Hillsdale County Fair is what it claims: “The most popular fair on Earth”. Once you get there it becomes obvious.

Everything from elephant ears to fries and sausage sandwiches ranks high among favorite fair trade foods that fill the air with mouthwatering scents. Then there are the rides, the excitement of the veterans parade, and of course, the animals.

Since the opening day of the Hillsdale County Fair on Sunday, all ages have shown their talents through 4-H and Open Class projects, as well as entertainment at the Nichols Band Shell and the Women’s Congress building. .

At the Sunday afternoon talent show, talent from the region was a big hit as people came in droves to support their friends and family. Artists of all ages were in the spotlight with participation in the form of individuals and groups at the Nichols Bandshell. Hats off to show host Vicky Hayes, who continues the tradition of showcasing talent in and around the county.

While visiting the educational building, among other things, one will notice the talent displayed in the church, school and organizational exhibits. With the Together Again theme, kids worked hard to showcase their individual schools with notice boards and other props to achieve the theme.

Exhibits in the 4-H Youth Building also showcase talent, as all entries show how 4-H encourages young people to try new things and grow through experience.

Young people are busy taking care of their cattle right now and that is a skill that we can appreciate as well. It’s great that the schools in the area are giving these kids some flexibility this week, as it’s a busy week for them with so many stories to share.

But it’s not just young people who are involved. The fair also gives the opportunity to those who are not into 4-H but want to get involved in cake decorating, cooking, sewing and all kinds of craft shows.

Whole families enjoy participating in a variety of projects in the open class section and this year’s selection shows how talent has been passed down from generation to generation, from canning and baking to sewing.

Our salon ancestors demonstrated dedication and hard work that helped make our salon what it is today. There are so many opportunities, plus a lot of choices that you can participate in during the show. It’s a week to give your best and participate in what you love most.

A visit to the Women’s Congress building Monday through Friday is another way to show how talented we are in this county – young and old. There are usually many students who play instruments, sing and dance for everyone’s enjoyment. And, old-fashioned songs give older audience members the opportunity to share tunes with younger ones.

The historic programs put in place by the Women’s Congress continue to bring together generations of families for a centuries-old tradition of entertainment. Daily shows run throughout the week starting at 1:30 p.m., so be sure to stop there for as long as you can, as people come and go between acts.

There are several new grandstand events this year with plenty of fun for everyone, including the Tri-State Mini Rod Pulls and the Off-Road Bump and Run Derby.

The Nichols Bandshell also offers a list of entertainment throughout the week. A variety of free entertainment ranges from local talent like the Cody Boggs Band, The Unforgettables, The Sauk Theater, Russ Martin, Bob Pogue, The Gospel Barn, Weekend Warriors, Bad Mojo, Tara and more.

Additionally, the Sauk Theater has four different performances Wednesday of its new play, “The Cure,” written specifically for the fair.

With so much going on at the fair, traveling to cover it all is not possible. So, sending your special moments and photos to editor Candice Phelps ([email protected]) may offer a clue as to how truly special our salon is for those who haven’t been there to find out. by themselves.

Nancy Hastings is a writer for the Daily News and can be reached at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter: @nhastingsHDN