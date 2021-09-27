Sonu Sood upset that Bollywood stars don’t support him during the computer raid? Reveal why no one came to support him





Sonu Sood recently went under the radar of the income tax department; IT managers allegedly accused him Rs 20 Crore tax evasion. The actor and his associates were suspected because more than 28 properties of the actor Happy New Year were searched. Although netizens remained firmly by his side, in a recent interview he spoke of not getting enough support from Bollywood. During the global lockdown caused by COVID-19 last year, the actor helped many immigrants from different states return home safely while government services were closed. In a conversation with Times Now, Sonu Sood said he doesn’t expect any support from the Bollywood industry, he said, “Who will come and support when the guests are seated in your house. Whenever the guests come, no one from the industry will come. People listen and feel. You don’t know how many of them would be with you. But you would think about it if you expected people to come in support and shout slogans for you. I wasn’t expecting anything and therefore no one came to support me. Also, I don’t think people bother to support or raise their voices for anyone who might have issues with the authorities. Or why is a person being harassed? I don’t think anyone has ever raised their voice in such a situation. I think the world is still the same and we have always been a part of it. “ Likewise, when Kangana Ranaut’s office was destroyed by BMC, even though she got no support from Bollywood, speaking of the same thing, Sonu Sood said, “Kangana’s case was a different case. This is a completely different question, and someone else might address a different question as well. I believe your voice must come from within. Some will speak from their minds and hearts and some will not. But yes, going out and offering open support has never been a legacy. They were all there. It’s a sensitive area and the past one and a half years have been too sensitive for Bollywood as well. “ After the tax raids, the actor said government officials were very impressed with his documents as they found nothing wrong and claimed they had the smoothest 4 days of the raids, speaking to NDTV, the actor added, I asked them if you’ve ever seen this kind of documentation, details, paperwork? They said they were also happy with everything they saw. They said it was the easiest four days of raiding for them. For his charitable work during difficult times, Sonu Sood has been called a messiah for helping helpless migrant workers reach their homes in such difficult times. Must read: KRK is back to trolling Akshay Kumar, predicts Sooryavanshis lifespan will be around 25 crore Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

