



TAIPEI – Taiwanese actor Mike He has apologized after being criticized by Chinese netizens for suggesting he might not want another child if the baby wasn’t a boy. He, 37, who has two daughters, raised the possibility of having a third child in an interview with Taiwanese channel NowNews in November last year. The interview, for reasons unknown, was trending online in China over the weekend. In the interview, he was asked if he plans to have a third child after his wife, who is not from the entertainment industry, gave birth to their second daughter in August of last year. The couple’s eldest daughter turns four this year. He replied that if they have a third child, they hope to do so in a year or two, since his wife is the same age as him. He said he preferred that the age gap between the third child and his daughters not be too big so that it would be easier to take care of the child. Although he said what is important is that his third child is healthy, he also hoped the child would be male. He said a child’s sex can be determined during the mother’s seventh or eighth week of pregnancy and hinted that he might not want another girl. The actor, who rose to fame in the idol drama Devil Beside You (2005), has been criticized by Chinese netizens. Netizens wondered if he was considering aborting the baby if it wasn’t a boy, with others even ridiculing him asking if he was a king seeking to hand over his throne to a son . He responded by posting an apology on the Chinese social media platform Weibo on Sunday. He wrote: “I am grateful to my wife for giving birth to two daughters … my wife and I really hope to have sons and daughters, both daughters also hoping to have a younger brother. It will be good if he’s a boy, but boys and girls are definitely equal. “I love my family and my two daughters, and now I spend most of my time supporting them in their growing years. I apologize again for my inappropriate comments.” It was not the first time he had been criticized for his comments on children. In September last year, he came under fire after revealing his wife had undergone a Caesarean for the birth of their second daughter because he considered Virgosto to be picky and didn’t want his child to be born under the sign.

