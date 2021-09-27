Jackie Shroff’s daughter Krishna Shroff is all about fitness and confidence. The 28-year-old stunner is rocking the internet with her daring looks and her fitness post. Krishna has over 965,000 Instagram followers where she wins hearts every day.
Recently, Krishna posted a few clicks of herself on Instagram in a firefly outfit while taking hot poses in the beautiful interior of Palazzo Versace Dubai. She wears a sexy nude one-shoulder midi bodycon dress with side slits and silver heels.
She accessorized the look with two silver bracelets.
For her makeup, she did a minimal and soft glam look. She kept her hair shoulder-length with Mickey Mouse updos.
She captioned the post as Right here, looking like a snack waiting for a snack.
In terms of work, Krisha Shroff brought Matrix Fight Night 6 in Dubai with his brother and actor Tiger Shroff.
