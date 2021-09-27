The Rolling Stones begin their tour of the United States with a tribute to Charlie Watts





Mick jagger, Keith richards and Ronnie Wood have honored their bandmate for nearly six decades as they finally kicked off their pandemic-delayed “No Filter” tour at the America’s Center Dome in St. Louis, Missouri on Sunday night.

The show opened on an empty stage with just a drumbeat, as images and videos of Watts were projected onto four giant screens.

When the group emerged, Jagger shared with a crowded stadium that, “It was really, really moving to see these photos of Charlie on the big screen.”

A spokesperson for the musician told CNN at the time that Watts died peacefully in a London hospital surrounded by his family, adding that he was “one of the greatest drummers of his generation.” It was previously announced that Watts would not be on the tour until he was recovering from an unspecified medical procedure. Jagger made it clear ahead of Sunday’s concert that Watts’ absence on stage will be felt. “I have to say though at this point it’s a bit poignant night for us because it’s our first tour in 59 years that we’ve done without our lovely Charlie Watts. And we miss Charlie so much,” a he declared in a video shared on Instagram “We miss him as a band, we miss him as a friend on and off the stage and we have so many memories of Charlie – and I’m sure some of you who’ve seen us have memories of Charlie as well. “I hope you will remember him as we do, so we would like to dedicate this show to Charlie.” The legendary British rock band’s 13-date tour was scheduled for May 2020 before coronavirus restrictions postponed it. The group is expected to make pit stops in Florida, Atlanta and Los Angeles, among others, before ending in Austin, TX on November 20. Touring musician and longtime Stones partner Steve Jordan will replace Watts on drums for the duration of the tour.

