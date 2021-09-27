Entertainment
Amidst the love for Thalaivii, Kangana Ranaut hopes the “Bollywood mafia” appreciates her and lets art win.
Kangana Ranaut is currently enjoying the success of Thalaivii. Since the film hit theaters, fans have continued to praise the film. From talking about her brilliant acting to enjoying her physical transformation to step into Jayalalithaa’s shoes, social media is teeming with fans and critics who speak well of the actress and the film. . Well, taking her Instagram account, Kangana wrote that she wanted the whole Bollywood Mafia to watch and praise Thalaivii.
Kangana Ranaut took advantage of her Instagram stories to write a long note for the entire Bollywood mafia. She wrote: Meanwhile, while waiting for the Bollywood Mafia to keep our political and ideological differences aside, I don’t find it difficult to appreciate authentic art. We have all seen that Kangana has disagreed with these so called Bollywood Mafia time and time again. She never hesitated to voice her opinions against them and always expressed her opinion about it.
Thalaivii has captured hearts across the country. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 10, and Kangana’s role as J Jayalalithaa wowed audiences. Critics also gave Kangana rave reviews for trying out the late politician role with perfection.
Now she will be seen next in Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. The film was shot in parts of MP and Budapest. It is headed by Razneesh Ghai and supported by Sohail Maklai. On top of that, she is also filming for her film with director Sarvesh Mewara, Tejas.
