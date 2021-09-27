Entertainment
Donal Bisht, competitor of “Bigg Boss 15”
Actress Donal Bisht, who has been a part of several popular TV shows over the past five years, is currently experimenting with new things with upcoming web shows and movies.
Opening up on his journey to the world of television, Donal told the Free Press Journal: “It has been amazing so far. I have always wanted to star in television shows, which I have Back to back, I did shows like “Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop”, “Ek Deewana Tha” and “Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji” and it never stopped. The industry also accepted me and my talent when I came to Mumbai. So all I would say is that my trip was wonderful. “
Donal worked as a journalist in Delhi before making her acting debut. However, the actress said she always wanted to be an actress. “Whatever you do in life, it never goes in vain. I learned a lot as a journalist and it made me strong. But I always wanted to be an actor. I am an actor by heart and when I was little, I I used to imagine myself on screen. I always saw myself as a heroine. Finally, I came to Mumbai, I had a lot of auditions and I was selected, ”said Donal.
Donal had been away from television for two years, however. “I’ve done four shows in four years and there has never been a one-day break in between. I think we should take a break to find out more, which I did. lock gave me time to think about what I want to do. to become. I am not an actor by training but learned a lot by watching. I have been doing the same for two years and I guess it was the right thing for me to do at that time. Also, whatever projects I took on earlier on TV were great, but now I also want to explore other mediums, ”Donal said.
The actress shot for a South Indian film and returned to Mumbai a few days ago after completing the show. It is also part of a web series that will be released soon.
Donal further stated that she was lucky to have opportunities to work for different media and that people accepted and praised her for her acting skills.
“I was getting a lot of opportunities and calls because people saw my performance and they know what I look like on screen. However, right now I’m not doing TV because I need to. time for me. TV shows go on for years and you don’t have time for yourself and to explore your talent. So to explore and see what else you can do in life, it takes time for you to ‘ve got it now, ”the actress said.
Donal, who will soon be considered a contestant in Salman Khan’s “Bigg Boss 15”, said that after doing South Indian TV shows, web series and movies, she is waiting for the right Bollywood project come to him.
“Bollywood is everyone’s dream. But I’m waiting for the right project to come to me in Bollywood. I don’t want to do anything and everything. The right project has to be there and it’s the only thing that is really holding me back from return of movies to Bollywood. I want to make a movie as the main character and not just as a character. Speaking of the main character, I just don’t want to romanticize or dance, but do something concrete that adds substance to the movie. “
Posted on: Monday September 27, 2021
