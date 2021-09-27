Laurie Nunn on ‘Sex Education’ Season 3ExBulletin

NPR’s Lulu Garcia-Navarro chats with Laurie Nunn, creator of the comedy series “Sex Education”. It is about adolescents, their relationships and their need for practical advice, not judgment.

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HTE:

What if a sex therapist showed up on a school campus to answer teenage uncensored questions about birds and bees? But of course there is a catch. The therapist is also a student there, and he’s actually quite inexperienced himself. This question planted the seed of what would become the hit Netflix show, a British teen comedy called “Sex Education.” Sweet, geeky Otis Milburn teams up with cool and brooding Maeve to run an unofficial sex clinic in the washroom of an abandoned school. The couple charge a hefty fee for giving bedroom advice Otis gathered from his mother, who is a certified sex therapist.

(EXCERPT FROM THE TV SHOW, “SEX EDUCATION”)

ASA BUTTERFIELD: (Like Otis Milburn) You might think we look silly or unappealing. But sex is not always perfect. And it should be about feeling good, not about being pretty.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: The clinic goes awry and ultimately requires intervention from Dr. Milburn herself, played by Gillian Anderson. Now in its third season, “Sex Education” finds the students of Moordale High School under the guidance of a new principal who is determined to restore order to the halls of her alma mater. Laurie Nunn is the creator and showrunner of “Sex Education”, and she is joining us now from UK Welcome.

LAURIE NUNN: Glad to be here.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Tell me about the kind of inspiration for that. What made you want to do some sort of teen sex comedy?

NUNN: Well, the show originally came to me as a starting pitch. So the producers came up with the concept of what would happen if we put a teenage sex therapist on a school campus. As soon as I kind of read the pitch, I knew this was a world I wanted to develop.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Season 3 has a new antagonist – Hope, the new director. She is played by Jemima Kirke. She’s trying to get the Moordale students back in shape, but her methods are a bit – I guess the word is archaic, right? Children call it sexist, homophobic.

(EXCERPT FROM THE TV SHOW, “SEX EDUCATION”)

JEMIMA KIRKE: (like Hope Haddon) Ola, only school badges are allowed, I’m afraid.

PATRICIA ALLISON: (Like Ola Nyman) It’s my LGBTQIA + badge. Its important to me.

KIRKE: (like Hope Haddon) Of course I do. But I hope your values ​​aren’t so fragile that a little badge is all that supports them. Remove it.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Can you tell me about her role this season and why you brought a character like her in there?

NUNN: I really wanted to explore how dangerous I think shame can be when used as a weapon. And I think so many people have had experiences in school that make them feel ashamed of their own sexuality or their own identity or the way they express themselves. And I think unfortunately, you know, even in 2021, it’s still very prevalent. And I wanted to, you know, dig that out and explore that. And that’s really what we do with the character of Hope. And I think she’s a very special type of antagonist. She uses a lot of micro-aggression, and she really has that way of making people feel, yeah, pretty small in themselves. And the school ends up standing up to fight this stigma.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: I mean, do you remember what your own sex education was like? I mean, is this one of the places where you find the kind of comedy and drama? Because we can all remember the first time someone tried to have a conversation with us about what really happens when you’re intimate with someone.

NUNN: Yeah, my own sex education in school was – overall it was just a really dismal experience. It was often someone who had no training, usually some kind of locum geography teacher who was kind of thrown out and forced to have a very uncomfortable conversation about, you know, contraception.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Mine was with nuns, so there. I just leave that there.

(TO LAUGH)

NUNN: Oh, my God. It’s – yeah, it’s even worse. I can’t even imagine that. But yes, there was never any mention of LGBTQI + education. There was no emphasis on female desire, female pleasure. We haven’t been taught how our anatomy really works. It was full of shame and fear. It was, don’t get pregnant. Don’t get an STI. And to be honest, a lot of women of my generation in particular – so I’m in my thirties now – I think they’ve been pretty damaged by this type of education. So with the series, I really wanted to try and right some of those wrongs.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: One of the characters, Aimee, was sexually assaulted in season 2, and she’s still dealing with the consequences this season. It also comes from personal experience, I understand.

NUNN: Yeah. Yes he did.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: How do you frame this in a way that is becoming somewhat universal? Because so many women in particular and young girls have experienced sexual assault or sexual violence.

NUNN: And I think in Series 2, I went into the writers room and I, you know, talked to the writers that I was working with on this show and I said, you know, that’s something. something that had happened to me a few years ago, and I kind of felt like I wanted to explore it in a cathartic way. And through that conversation, it quickly became very clear that every woman in this room had had a similar experience.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Precisely.

NUNN: Yeah. And so therefore, the challenge was really to try to find a way to tell this story, but I still felt like it could match the tone of “Sex Education” as a series. And I think a lot of the path to that was thanks to Aimee as a character. And I think that’s because she’s like the sun, and she’s, in some ways, one of the most innocent characters on the show, and she really sees the best in people. So I think it was really exploring that experience through her eyes and seeing how the world suddenly became a very different place to her over the course of this series.

And then moving on to Series 3, it was important to me that this story didn’t fall apart just because – anyone who’s been sexually traumatic, you’re going to carry it with you for the rest of your life. And it’s about finding ways to kind of grow from that experience, face that experience, and live with that experience. And that’s what I wanted to explore.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: It must have been very cathartic – walking into this writer’s room and seeing that it was an experience that resonated with the other women in the room.

NUNN: It was incredibly moving. And I think that, in the end, was really channeled into the writing of Episode 7, where all of the Moordale girls come together to support Aimee. They all come from incredibly different backgrounds. In fact, most of them aren’t even friends. And I wanted to have this moment when they come together. They support her. They hold his hand. They help him get on the bus. But you know, the next day at school, it’s just going to go back to that normal social structure, and they probably won’t be talking to each other in the hallway. But I kind of loved seeing this moment of female solidarity.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: So this is your first major writing project. Thinking about your career before Netflix took care of it?

NUNN: (Laughs) Yeah.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: And now that you’re on the other side and it’s that kind of huge success, what do you think resonates with people when they watch this?

NUNN: To be honest, I always find the reaction to the show very surreal. I think it’s something about the characters who really want to constantly work to improve themselves. And I think it kind of shows a worldview that people maybe don’t feel on a daily basis. And because the show is about therapy, it’s so much about that kind of honesty and communication. And we’re all spending so much time online right now, and maybe we just desperately need a little, you know, human connection and someone to talk to.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: It’s also very, very funny.

NUNN: Thanks.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: I’m not going to reveal too much, but there is a goat.

NUNN: Yeah.

(TO LAUGH)

GARCIA-NAVARRO: It’s Laurie Nunn, creator and showrunner of Netflix’s “Sex Education”. It is available now. Thank you very much for joining us.

NUNN: Thanks.

(EXCERPT FROM THE SONG, “TEENAGE DREAM”)

KATY PERRY: (Singing) Let’s go all the way tonight, no regrets, just love. We can dance until we die. You and I will be young forever. You make me …

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created within an emergency time frame by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR entrepreneur, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.