A local actor brings his founding father to life

Bryan Austin as James Madison

WILLIAMSBURG – Most people wake up every morning and go to work in an office, brick and mortar store, or restaurant. Bryan Austin will work at Colonial Williamsburg as James Madison.

Austin has been the 4th President of the United States for about eight years now. However, the Colonial Williamsburg actor has been studying and improving his craft since he was a child. His passion for the arts began at a much earlier stage in his life.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve really been in love with storytelling,” Austin said. “A lot of this comes from my grandmother who I spent a lot of time growing up with. She was a really, really amazing storyteller. She had a story for everything.

Austin fell in his admiration for the theater when he was about 12 years old. It was during his English class in college that he began reading small plays that sparked his interest in the arts.

“You have these little reading modules in English class which are little plays. I was kind of a misfit in school, and there was one particular day in 6th grade that we took this module and all of a sudden something clicked and I found my passion right there. I went back to my parents and said ‘I want to be an actor’ and they said ‘okay’.

Austin’s parents were very supportive of their son’s new interest in acting. In less than a year, he found himself spending his summer at a drama camp in Virginia Beach. Austin would eventually make it to camp every summer from the age of 13 to 19.

“I always knew I was going to tell stories,” Austin said. “I wanted to have a job that would reach people.”

Austin graduated from Christopher Newport University in 2010. Immediately afterwards he found work in the professional theater world. He packed his bags in the winter of 2011 and moved to Louisville, Kentucky. Over the next two years he played Shakespeare with a professional theater company.

“I absolutely loved doing Shakespeare and during that time I really fell in love with the language,” Austin said. “A lot of that experience has turned into the work I’m doing at Colonial Williamsburg because a lot of it is literally the art of rhetoric.”

Austin will eventually find his way back to Virginia when he joins the Virginia Stage Company for nine months with their ensemble of emerging artists. A job that not only taught Austin a lot about the theater, but also a job that meant a lot to the future actor.

“So I told my parents I wanted to be an actor. One of the first things they did was take me to see a Christmas carol at the Wells theater, which the Virginia Stage Company does every year, ”said Austin. “So I got the job at the Virginia Stage Company early in my acting career and I was actually in a Christmas carol. It wasn’t until a few months ago that my grandmother passed away. C was this very beautiful experience for me to be standing on this stage where as a little boy I sat down and watched a show. I remember there was this beautiful song that we sang at the end of the first act. There was a point where all the music stops and all the actors face each other and we all sing without musical accompaniment. It was always such a touching thing for me because I looked up at the third floor where there were no spectators and I kind of imagined my grandmother sitting there at the time. It was a very beautiful moment. “

During his time with the Virginia Stage Company, Austin taught himself six musical instruments. Towards the end of his stay with the Emerging Artist Ensemble, he began to look for work in the area.

“I started to look inside the community. I am from Virginia. I love Virginia and wanted to create something that benefits Virginia. Austin said.

In the spring of 2012, Austin helped organize a drama writing festival. He went to all the local high schools and asked if there were any student playwrights and if they would like to submit their plays to professional comedians. The festival was called “A Homegrown and Growing”.

Austin finally heard about an old college friend who worked at Colonial Williamsburg. The friend was looking for a roommate and Austin was looking for work. The young actor therefore made the decision to move to Williamsburg and join Colonial Williamsburg. The Chesapeake native has been there ever since.

There was a time when Austin didn’t know who he was going to be. One morning he was hiking trails in Williamsburg when he received an email telling him he was going to play James Madison.

The actor has spent the past 8 years playing and studying the 4th President of the United States.

“There are thousands of his letters left. More than that, there are playlists of what he’s read, ”Austin said. “As he prepared to develop the Virginia plan, which became our federal constitution. He, for about a year, confined himself to a library and read hundreds of books on human history. In my work, it’s not just about reading what he said, but reading what he read to understand and grasp his political spirit.

Austin admits that while he hasn’t read everything about James Madison, he has read a lot over the years. He grew to admire the common theme throughout the president’s work.

“I admire her ability to zoom out and look not only at the lens’ history of what happened, but also how the constant line between the past and the present and the future makes the human nature remains the same. By accepting this, I appreciate the way Madison writes looking at human nature, because it makes the things he examines and studies so much more beneficial for a modern audience.

Austin can be seen playing James Madison in a performance called “A program of the Congress” at 1:30 p.m. every Thursday at Hennage Auditorium.

Austin can also be seen in Colonial Williamsburg’s new play titled “The Actors Lament”.

“Devote yourself to what you love and don’t settle for it. Don’t do something different because it’s an easier, smoother way, ”Austin said. “Find what you love and stay open to the possibilities. “

