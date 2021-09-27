Marvel Sues To Retain Control Of Avengers Characters | Books





Marvel has filed a series of lawsuits in an attempt to retain full control of the characters, including Spider-Man and Iron Man. The complaints, which were obtained by the Hollywood Reporter, came after the estate of the late comic book designer Steve Ditko filed a termination notice with the US Copyright Office for the copyrights of Spider-Man and Dr. Strange. Both are currently owned by Marvel Entertainment, but the Ditko estate, who co-created the two characters with the late Stan Lee, are seeking to end the granting of copyrights to Marvel by June 2023. by a clause of US copyright law. The Ditkos estate filed the notices in August, as part of a wave of notices filed by intellectual property attorney Marc Toberoff on behalf of estates of comic book artists and writers, including Don Heck, Gene Colan and Don Rico, seeking to reclaim the rights to characters including Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye and Captain Marvel. Marvel, represented by Daniel M Petrocelli, has responded with a series of lawsuits claiming that the creations are works made on behalf, to which the termination provisions of copyright laws do not apply. The works were made for rental because they were created at the initiative and at the expense of Marvels, says Marvels response to Lawrence Lieber, the brother of Stan Lees, another client of Toberoff. All contributions Lieber made to the works were made at the request of the Marvels editorial team, who had the right to exercise creative control over Lieber’s contributions. Since these were works rented and therefore owned by Marvel, we have filed these lawsuits to confirm that the termination notices are invalid and without legal effect, Petrocelli told the New York Times. But Toberoff replied to the newspaper: By the time all of these characters were created, their material certainly wasn’t hired work under the law. These guys were all freelancers or independent contractors, working piecemeal for car expenses out of their basements. He added: At the heart of these cases is an anachronistic and much criticized interpretation of pay work that needs to be rectified. In 2009, the heirs of comic book artist Jack Kirby, represented by Toberoff, sought to reclaim the rights to characters co-created by Kirby including the Hulk and Captain America. The case was settled in 2014, but Toberoff told the newspaper: At the time, I was asked if I regretted not fixing the legal injustice to creators, which I did. I replied that there would be other such cases. Now we are there.

