Austin City Limits 2021 festival lineup, vaccines, masks and more

The time has come to party once again.

Austin City Limits Music Festival is back in town with an in-person event. Especially with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (and Austin in the highest level of risk-based safety guidelines at the time of writing this article), you probably have some questions. We spoke to the organizers of ACL Fest and found the answers.

When is ACL Fest 2021?

The festival takes place over two weekends, October 1-3 and October 8-10, at Zilker Park. The music starts at 11:45 am and continues until 10:00 pm, depending on the day.

Who plays Austin City Limits?

This is a big question. This year ACLheadliners are Miley Cyrus, George Strait, Billie Eilish, Rfs Du Sol, DuranDuranand Tyler, the creator. Other big names include MeganTheeStallion, Black Pumas, Phoebe Bridgers, Machine Gun Kelly, Bleachers, Doja Cat, Modest Mouse, Jack Harlow, Erykah Badu, St. Vincent and Leann Rimes. (And of course, Asleep at the Wheel will be there, as they’ve been every year.) You can find our review picks at austin360.com and the full range at aclfestival.com.

Do I need to be vaccinated or take a COVID-19 test to go to the ACL Festival?

Yes, one or the other. Previously announced plans to require printed copies of either a negative COVID-19 test or full proof of vaccination at the gates are still standing.

COVID-19 testing must be performed within 72 hours of the event. The test results should include your name, the date of the test, and the negative test result, which means a photo of a home test is not going to cut it. Fully vaccinated festival-goers will not need a COVID-19 test.

According to the Austin Center for Events, which issues special event permits, these plans have been reviewed and approved by Austin Public Health.

Do I have to wear a face mask at ACL Fest?

In accordance with new guidelines for special events announced by the city on August 27, masks will be required in areas of Zilker Park where it is difficult to maintain social distancing. Expect to wear a mask on festival shuttles, in lines, and in the midst of crowds near stages. Masks will also be required to enter the on-site festival merchandise store. Free masks will be available at each entrance door.

How can I get to the ACL Fest?

If you are new to all of this, be aware that there is no parking at Zilker Park or the surrounding area. So you have a few options. There are free shuttles that depart from Republic Square Parkdowntown, which drop you off in front of the park’s western entrance. The shuttle picks you up from the same location for the return trip.

There will be parking lots for bikes and scooters close to the field, and Cap Metro has bus lines that run close to the festival. There will also be a carpooling app and taxi drop-off points near the festival.

In short, you will probably have to walk at least a bit.

How do I get through the doors of ACL Fest?

Upon entry, staff will review your COVID-19 test or vaccination document. You will also go through a security check, including a magnetometer and baggage check, before scanning your official wristband. If you don’t have a bag, you can use a non-baggage lane.

There is a whole list of prohibited items listed on the ACL website that you will want to check out. Note: Your sunscreen should be in a non-aerosol container and no more than 3.4 ounces.

Maximum entry times are between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. daily, if you want to avoid the crowds.

What is the baggage policy at Austin City LimitsFestival?

ACL Fest has a new bag policy: in most cases it should be fully transparent. No bag of more than 1 foot by 1 foot by 6 inches will be allowed. think of tote or drawstring bags. Small purses and fanny packs that are 4 1/2 x 5 1/2 inches or less don’t need to be see-through, but they can only have one pocket.

Hydration packs are allowed and don’t need to be transparent, but they must be empty. See the guidelines on the ACL website.

Can I still bring a chair to ACL Fest?

Yes. The seating areas in the park will be the same as usual.

Does ACL Fest add other COVID-19 security protocols?

There will be more hand sanitizer stations, and the festival says cleaning crews will perform frequent cleanings in high-traffic areas like bathrooms.

Will I be able to refill my water bottle at ACL Fest?

Yes. The charging stations will remain the same as usual, and they will be contactless. Make sure to bring this bottle without any liquid before going through the gate check.

Will all ACL Festsets be broadcast live?

No. (You were spoiled in 2020.)

What’s going to be in place of Austin Kiddie Limits, since that’s not the case this year?

The Bonus Tracks stage will use part of this space, but it will also be a shaded room to relax in. The festival plans to bring back Austin Kiddie Limits for 2022.

However, many of your favorite features will be back in 2021: The Brewery, the ACL Fest Photo Frame, and the ACL Eats Food Court.

Can I still get Austin City Limits tickets?

When the three-day ACL festival passes went on sale in May, they sold out in record time. The same thing happened a week later when the festival released one-day tickets.

But short answer, yes, if you really want them. The festival has a verified resale platform managed by Ticketmaster.

What if I test positive for COVID-19 or need to quarantine? Is redeeming tickets my only refund option?

Festival-goers urged to make a fan health pledge stating that they will not attend ACL Fest within 14 days of testing positive for COVID-19; exposure to someone who has tested positive; or if they have symptoms compatible with COVID-19.

If you test positive for COVID-19, you can submit a claim for reimbursement at contact.frontgatetickets.com. There is a section on the form where you can attach a copy of your positive test results.

If you are within the 14 day isolation window following confirmed exposure, you are also eligible for a refund. The festival organizers ask you to send a detailed description of your situation, your order number and your ticket details to [email protected]