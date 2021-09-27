The best and worst moments of the Tony Awards





Best: Obviously, Jennifer Holliday There were a lot of good numbers in the Tonys first half, and even a few in the second half. But no one else did what Holliday did when she took center stage and blurted out And I Am Telling You Im Not Going. It’s not just that she sings her signature song like no one has ever sung anything. It is because the song is secondary, just the outward expression of something much greater in her. Musical theater at its best delivers the human soul, in joy or agony or confidence or shame, to an audience ready to receive it; it is a communion. For a few minutes, 40 years after knocking us down for the first time, she did it again, in joy, agony, confidence and shame. JESSÉ GREEN

Best: A red carpet with heart As the red carpets roll on, the Tony Awards are often defined by what they don’t have: an hour of E! Commentary, haute couture affiliations and months of angst over who which designer will wear. But what it lacks in marketing, it makes up for in the soul, especially this year, Broadway has just reopened after the ravages of pandemic closures. Instead of action heroes in penguin costumes, you get David Byrne in a royal blue outfit, no tie and no white brogues. And wherever golden boy Jeremy O. Harris goes, the rugs shine a little brighter. STELLA BUGBEE

Best: Sonya Tayehs Energy and Message Sonya Tayeh’s striking gothic goddess look on Sunday nights Tonys a shiny black tuxedo with a tuxedo belt and no blouse; black hair straight down to the hips on one half of the head, the other half shaved; big shimmering hoops and a lip piercing would have been enough to place her on any list of the best. But it was his moving thank-you speech for the best choreography, for Moulin Rouge! The musical, it shook me. Delivered so calmly and thoughtfully, he shifted the energy of the room. Tayeh, 44, said: As a queer, brunette Arab-American woman, I wasn’t always welcome. It takes gracious hands to lead people like me out the door. Her mother is Lebanese; her Palestinian father, who was not part of her upbringing, died when she was young. It has been 10 years since a woman won this award, she continued. While I am honored to be a part of this legacy, this legacy is too small. MAYAN GREETINGS

Worse: confusing and unnecessary streaming setup In an industry that is constantly working and being scrutinized for its level of accessibility, why do they make it harder for the public to watch the vast majority of rewards? All but three of the honors were awarded exclusively on Paramount +, not to mention some of the best performances of the night. I have internet access and minimal streaming knowledge to sign up (and cancel my free trial at the end of the week), but many interested theater fans don’t. Paramount + also doesn’t have the ability to rewind and pause its stream. NANCY COLEMAN

Best: A nonagenarian winner Lois Smith did something that no one else who spent nine decades on this planet has achieved: won a Tony Award for his role as an actor. Smith, who won Best Actress in a Play for her role in The Inheritance, praised Howards End, the book by EM Forster on which the play is based, naming it his favorite novel. And then she quoted the novel’s famous two-word post, appropriate for the return of live theaters: Connect only. SARAH BAHR

Best: The Moulin Rouge! Performance we needed I saw Moulin Rouge! The musical about a thousand years ago, if my maths right and I felt a sensory overload at the end. Tony’s viewers caught a glimpse of it in the cast’s performance: multiply those vibrant skirts, high kicks, and lively pop numbers with a few acts and an intermission, and you’ve got one of the most energetic musicals around. recent Broadway history. I enjoyed it at the time, but the Sunday effort pre-recorded at the Al Hirschfeld Theater, the base of the shows felt like the musical had finally found the perfect setting. Watching any theatrical work behind a screen can tone down its intensity, and maybe the initial mood could use a bit of dampening. But what better time to revel in the adrenaline rush and liveliness of going to the theater? Everything about the Moulin Rouge! or, at least, the upbeat Sunday night games are brimming with celebration. It’s exactly the kind of splashing abundance we’ve missed so much over the past year and a half. NANCY COLEMAN

Worse: Processed cheese The success of the first half of the double-airing made me believe that the writers and producers of the series had finally seen the mistake of their past habits. There were no cute introductions, no fake patter, no pyrotechnic chyron frills, just sincerity, warmth and professionalism, modeled by Audra McDonald as the host. Then the second half arrived, going back on the promise of the first. By the time his host, Leslie Odom, Jr., engaged Josh Groban in a period comedy, Odom drew the supposedly surprised Groban on stage to pay an impromptu tribute to theater educators, you knew the show had turned his back on the theatrical intelligence he was supposed to honor. There was nowhere to go but down. JESSÉ GREEN

Best: Chenoweth and Menzel, on a stage The Winter Garden Theater roof was barely attached after Jennifer Hollidays’ startling rendition of And I Am Telling You Im Not Going, but Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzels Wicked’s reunion threatened to cancel it again. The actresses, who created the roles of Glinda and Elphaba respectively, performed For Good, a duet which with Chenoweth in a beanbag pink dress and Menzel in a dark black number reflected the extremes of the Broadway pandemic stop and the dynamic return of four hours. And when they sang the line I have been changes for good, I felt like they were speaking for an entire industry. SARAH BAHR

Worse: Didn’t these guys just win a Tony? Freestyle Love Supreme has been around for almost two decades, his run to Broadway in late 2019 was strong enough to earn him a Special Tony Award, and one of the founders of the musical improv groups is himself a Broadway darling, Lin- Manuel Miranda. But instead of being a highlight of the evening, Tonys’ on-the-fly recap fell victim to its setting. Freestyle Love Supreme generally thrives on contributions from the public. But the broadcast clock was ticking, and instead of interacting with the myriad of stars in front of them which would not do you want Andrew Lloyd Webber to describe his day for the sake of comedy? these performers gently reconstructed the moments when we sat down, and with little improvisation. There was certainly a lot of talent on stage: theater fans like Miranda, Chris Jackson and James Monroe Iglehart; and awesome rising members like Aneesa Folds and Kaila Mullady. It just made the end of the night even more disappointing. NANCY COLEMAN

