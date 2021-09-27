Patriarch actor Siamak Atlasi dies of COVID-19





TEHRAN Siamak Atlasi, actor in the popular 1990s Iranian television series The Patriarch, died of COVID-19 in a Tehran hospital on Sunday. He was 85 years old. Speaking to ISNA’s Persian service, his daughter Sahar said he was most likely infected while working for Epidemic, a television series about the efforts of Iranian health workers during the early days of the pandemic. of coronavirus. She said she saw that the health protocols of the pandemic were not respected on the project because she was in the company of her father. Sahar said his father died of the disease after previously receiving two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. His death also left his role unfinished in Salman Farsi, director Davud Mirbaqeris television series on the life story of Salman Farsi, the Iranian companion of the Prophet of Islam (S). Atlasi made her 1972 debut in director Saber Rahbars’ thriller The Cruel Men. He then worked in more than 40 films, including Maybe Some Other Time by Bahram Beizai, Beyond the Fire by Kianush Ayyari and The Fateful Day by Shahram Asadi. The 38th Fajr International Film Festival opened this year with the screening of a restored copy of the 1987 classic, Beyond the Fire. Attending the screening, he called it the best film he has ever played a role in. Atlasi also dabbled in directing with the 1984 thriller Fist. His second film was the comedy The Eventful Journey (1996) starring Ferdows Kaviania and Mehraneh Mahintorabi. His third and final directorial film was the 2000 thriller Secret of the Rainy Night. He has also played roles in around 40 television series. The Patriarch led by Akbar Khajui in the early 2000s brought him national fame. In this series, he portrayed Mostafa, the brother of Asdolla Khan, the main character played by Mohammad-Ali Keshvarz. In addition, he brilliantly played Hussein ibn Nomair, a commander of Yazid, in the Mirbaqeris Mokhtarnameh series on the Ashura tragedy. He has also lent his voice to main characters in numerous films, including Django Unchained, Need for Speed, Braveheart, The Birdman of Alcatraz and The Massage. Photo: Actor Siamak Atlasi in an undated photo. MMS / YAW

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/465503/Patriarch-actor-Siamak-Atlasi-dies-from-COVID-19 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos