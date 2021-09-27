Death of Sex and the City actors raises awareness of pancreatic cancer

Actor Willie Garson was probably best known for his role as Stanford Blatch in Sex and the City, playing one of Carrie Bradshaws’ best friends in New York City.

Garson, who died on Tuesday at the age of 57, helped raise awareness pancreatic cancer, which he fought briefly before his death.

Around 60,430 people in the United States will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this year, according to the American Cancer Society. It only accounts for 3% of all cancers in the United States, but 7% of all cancer deaths. In fact, it is the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States and, by 2030, it is expected to be the second leading cause.

The biggest problem with pancreatic cancer is often that the warning signs aren’t there, says Sana Karam, MD, Ph.D., CU Cancer Center member and associate professor of radiation oncology. The pancreas is located at the back of the abdomen behind the liver, and often by the time a patient has symptoms like back pain or stomach pain, it is in the stage of cancer. and should be treated like cancer, rather than with a preventative approach.

Offer patients multimodal care

The CU Cancer Center has emerged at the forefront of pancreatic cancer research and treatment and was recently named the National Pancreas Foundation’s Center of Excellence for Pancreatic Cancer. It houses the Multidisciplinary pancreas and biliary clinic, which offers all-in-one clinical care to patients, as well as the Pancreas Monitoring Clinic for high-risk patients.

This multidisciplinary approach to patient care, along with the use of advanced surgical techniques, allows CU Cancer Center to surgically remove tumors in 30% or more of patients with pancreatic cancer, almost double the number of patients with pancreatic cancer. national average.

Today we have much better multimodal treatment, much more effective chemotherapy and, along with surgery, this gives pancreatic cancer patients a greater chance of living longer, explains. Marco Del Chiaro, MD, member of the CU Cancer Center and professor of surgical oncology.

This range of options is an important asset for patients with pancreatic cancer, a cancer that is difficult to treat in part due to its location in the back of the abdomen, explains Karam.

There are no major imaging modalities, she explains. We still sometimes rely on CT scans and MRIs, which also don’t show a tumor.

It is a very aggressive disease. We call it a cold tumor that doesn’t have a lot of immune cells. If you look at pancreatic tumors, the vast majority is this fibrous mesh with very few cancer cells and lots of fiber. This makes it harder for chemotherapy or other drugs to penetrate, and we are concerned that it will harden or leave too much scarring. This makes it more difficult for imaging or treatment and makes it much more conducive to metastatic spread, Karam says.

A significant challenge with pancreatic cancer is that by the time a person has physical symptoms, which may include jaundice or back or abdominal pain, the cancer may be advanced. Karam said pancreatic cancer patients can sometimes question themselves or wonder if they should have seen a doctor sooner.

I cannot stress enough that people know it is not their fault, Karam said. Pancreatic cancer isn’t the result of something they’ve done, it’s just bad luck, its genetics. Lots of patients come and say: What did I do wrong? and I really don’t think there is anything that we know that could have been done to prevent it, or anything that is under the control of the patient.

A sense of urgency in research

As with most cancers, early detection is essential. While it’s difficult with pancreatic cancer, Del Chiaro says people from high-risk populations, especially those with a family history of pancreatic cancer, some forms of chronic pancreatitis or the BRCA gene mutation may benefit from the. screening. He is also leading research analyzing the diagnosis and treatment of cystic lesions of the pancreas, a small percentage of which can become cancerous if left untreated.

One of the big challenges with these lesions is, first of all, understanding what you’re looking for, he says. Most lesions look like cysts, and there are several types of cysts. Some are benign, others have the potential to lead to cancer, but when you look at the scanner they look the same. So how can we improve differential diagnosis?

The other big problem we have is that even if you know which cyst it is, when is it time to remove it? You don’t want to take it off too soon, but you don’t want to take it off too late when it has become cancerous and has spread. Is there a way to predict the right time to delete it? What we’re focusing on now in terms of research is trying to identify biomarkers to determine if a cyst will progress to cancer. We want to target the right one, and at the moment we don’t have a good marker or an optimal strategy, but we were working with many centers around the world to identify these markers, explains Del Chiaro.

Although pancreatic cancer is not considered common, Karam says, it is devastating. There needs to be more of a sense of urgency and immediacy in our research and a willingness to change trial designs so that we can move forward faster when we have early signs of trial failure. We owe it to our patients to accelerate discovery.