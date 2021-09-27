How ‘Black Mafia Family’ Highlights Origins, Brotherhood Behind Notorious Drug Organization

item

From the surface, the Black Mafia Family, a drug trafficking organization formed in Detroit in the late 1980s, is all about that – drugs.

However, there is more to the story, and Randy Huggins wanted to show that in a new drama he co-produced with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. “

“Black Mafia Family” delves into the history of the organization founded by brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory.

“At the end of the day, what they were doing was they were looking for the American Dream,” Huggins said of the Flenory brothers. “What was really interesting was that they come from a two-parent household. They come from a family based on Christianity. They had the Bible open.”

Huggins, who grew up in Detroit, said the more he spoke to Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Big Meech’s real son who plays his father in “BMF,” the more he noticed the similarities between the Flenories and his own. life.

While the brothers were involved in the drug transport, at the heart of it was a relationship that Huggins hopes will resonate with everyone, whatever their life. The series shows the Flenory family, their life beyond drugs and how they navigated the streets of Detroit.

“I really wanted it to be a universal tale for everyone to watch and see, so at the end of the day it turns into a story of love, brotherhood and family,” he said. declared. “It’s really a relationship between an older brother and a younger brother, and I think everyone in America who has a sibling can relate to that.”

Beyond telling the BMF story, Huggins said it’s important to put Detroit at the forefront of the show.

In keeping with that, “BMF” includes a city cast, including Eminem, who plays Richard “White Boy Rick” Wershe, rapper Kash Doll and Lil Meech.

Huggins said he wanted to write a movie about Wershe and choose Eminem for him, so when he heard that the Flenorys had interacted with Wershe, he knew who to call.

“It’s a show about Demetrius and Terry Flenory, but more than anything, it’s a show about Detroit. So what better way than to bring Eminem in and be a part of it?” Huggins said.

Read: Wershe discusses his performance by Eminem in “BMF”

When it came to making Lil Meech his father, Huggins wasn’t so sure. Jackson held nationwide casting sessions and picked Meech, but Huggins was worried he had no acting experience yet and would be playing a starring role.

“At first I was worried,” he said.

However, after meeting him and seeing what he could do, Huggins focused on what Lil Meech could do, not what he couldn’t do. And Meech quickly understood.

“In episode eight, he was coming over to tell me what the scene was about, and I was like oh, okay, yeah,” Huggins said.

“BMF” was filmed in Detroit and Atlanta. The producers paid close attention to detail, making sure the series stays true to Detroit.

“I really wanted to make the city of Detroit a character because we have our own culture. We speak differently – we don’t say soda, we say pop. We don’t eat hot dogs, we eat Coney Islands,” Huggins noted. “I was really happy to be able to embrace all aspects of my childhood, from fashion to food to music, in this room because my story is that of Demetrius and Terry because we are all sons of Detroit. “, did he declare.

The first episode of “BMF” airs at 9 p.m. Sunday on Starz. Watch it here.