Entertainment
How ‘Black Mafia Family’ Highlights Origins, Brotherhood Behind Notorious Drug Organization
DETROIT (FOX 2) – From the surface, the Black Mafia Family, a drug trafficking organization formed in Detroit in the late 1980s, is all about that – drugs.
However, there is more to the story, and Randy Huggins wanted to show that in a new drama he co-produced with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. “
“Black Mafia Family” delves into the history of the organization founded by brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory.
“At the end of the day, what they were doing was they were looking for the American Dream,” Huggins said of the Flenory brothers. “What was really interesting was that they come from a two-parent household. They come from a family based on Christianity. They had the Bible open.”
Huggins, who grew up in Detroit, said the more he spoke to Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Big Meech’s real son who plays his father in “BMF,” the more he noticed the similarities between the Flenories and his own. life.
While the brothers were involved in the drug transport, at the heart of it was a relationship that Huggins hopes will resonate with everyone, whatever their life. The series shows the Flenory family, their life beyond drugs and how they navigated the streets of Detroit.
“I really wanted it to be a universal tale for everyone to watch and see, so at the end of the day it turns into a story of love, brotherhood and family,” he said. declared. “It’s really a relationship between an older brother and a younger brother, and I think everyone in America who has a sibling can relate to that.”
Beyond telling the BMF story, Huggins said it’s important to put Detroit at the forefront of the show.
In keeping with that, “BMF” includes a city cast, including Eminem, who plays Richard “White Boy Rick” Wershe, rapper Kash Doll and Lil Meech.
Huggins said he wanted to write a movie about Wershe and choose Eminem for him, so when he heard that the Flenorys had interacted with Wershe, he knew who to call.
“It’s a show about Demetrius and Terry Flenory, but more than anything, it’s a show about Detroit. So what better way than to bring Eminem in and be a part of it?” Huggins said.
Read: Wershe discusses his performance by Eminem in “BMF”
When it came to making Lil Meech his father, Huggins wasn’t so sure. Jackson held nationwide casting sessions and picked Meech, but Huggins was worried he had no acting experience yet and would be playing a starring role.
“At first I was worried,” he said.
However, after meeting him and seeing what he could do, Huggins focused on what Lil Meech could do, not what he couldn’t do. And Meech quickly understood.
“In episode eight, he was coming over to tell me what the scene was about, and I was like oh, okay, yeah,” Huggins said.
“BMF” was filmed in Detroit and Atlanta. The producers paid close attention to detail, making sure the series stays true to Detroit.
“I really wanted to make the city of Detroit a character because we have our own culture. We speak differently – we don’t say soda, we say pop. We don’t eat hot dogs, we eat Coney Islands,” Huggins noted. “I was really happy to be able to embrace all aspects of my childhood, from fashion to food to music, in this room because my story is that of Demetrius and Terry because we are all sons of Detroit. “, did he declare.
The first episode of “BMF” airs at 9 p.m. Sunday on Starz. Watch it here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fox2detroit.com/news/sons-of-detroit-black-mafia-family-highlights-origins-brotherhood-behind-notorious-drug-org
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]