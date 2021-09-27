Celebrity birthdays for the week of October 3-9:

October 3: composer Steve Reich is 85 years old. Singer Chubby Checker is 80 years old. Actor Alan Rachins (Dharma and Greg) is 79 years old. Fleetwood Mac singer-guitarist Lindsey Buckingham is 72 years old. Jazz saxophonist Ronnie Laws is 71 years old. Blues singer Keb Mo is 70. Actor Hart Bochner (Breaking Away) is 65. Actor Peter Frechette (Profiler) is 65 years old. Actor-comedian Greg Proops is 62 years old. Actor Jack Wagner is 62 years old. Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee is 59. Actor Janel Moloney (The West Wing) is 52 years old. No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani is 52 years old. Backstreet Boys singer Kevin Richardson is 50 years old. Singer G. Love is 49 years old. Actor Keiko Agena (Gilmore Girls) is 48 years old. Actor Neve Campbell is 48 years old. Actor Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) is 48 years old. Singer India.Arie is 46 years old. Rapper Talib Kweli is 46 years old. Actress Alanna Ubach (Legally Blonde films) is 46 years old. Actor Seann William Scott (film Dukes of Hazzard, American Pie) is 45 years old. Actor Shannyn Sossamon (TVs Moonlight, Films The Rules of Attraction) is 43 years old. Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer is 42 years old. Guitarist Mark King of Hinder is 39 years old. Actor Tessa Thompson (Westworld) is 38. Country singer Cherrill Green of Edens Edge is 38 years old. Country singer Drake White is 38. Actor Meagan Holder (Pitch) is 37 years old. Actor Christopher Marquette (Barry, Joan of Arcadia) is 37 years old. Singer-actress Ashlee Simpson is 37 years old. Rapper A $ AP Rocky is 33 years old. Actress Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl, Ex Machina) is 33 years old. Actor Noah Schnapp (Stranger Things) is 17.

October 4: Country singer Leroy Van Dyke is 92. Actress Felicia Farr (The Player, Kotch) is 89 years old. Author Roy Blount Jr. is 80 years old. Author Anne Rice is 80 years old. Actress Lori Saunders (Petticoat Junction) is 80 years old. Actor Clifton Davis (Madam Secretary, Amen) is 76 years old. Actor Susan Sarandon is 75 years old. Actor Armand Assante is 72 years old. Actor Alan Rosenberg (Cybill, LA Law) is 71 years old. Actor Christoph Waltz (Inglourious Basterds, Water for Elephants) is 65. Actor Bill Fagerbakke (trainer, SpongeBob SquarePants) is 64 years old. Actress Kyra Schon (Night of the Living Dead) is 64 years old. Rap producer Russell Simmons is 64. Actress Wendy Makkena (Sister Act films) is 63 years old. The Pet Shop Boys keyboardist Chris Lowe is 63 years old. 62. Sawyer Brown keyboardist Gregg Hobie Hubbard is 61 years old. Actor David W. Harper (The Waltons) is 60 years old. Singer Jon Secada is 60 years old. Media personality John Melendez (AKA Stuttering John) is 56 years old. Actor Jerry Minor (Dr. Ken, Community) is 54 years old. Actor Liev Schreiber (The Manchurian Candidate, Scream 2) is 54 years old. Actor Abraham Benrubi (Men in Trees, ER) is 52. Country singer-guitarist Heidi Newfield (Trick Pony) is 51 years old. She And Him singer-guitarist M. Ward is 48 years old. Actress Alicia Silverstone is 45 years old. The War on Drugs keyboardist Robbie Bennett is 43 years old. Actor Dana Davis (Franklin and Bash, 10 Things I Hate About You) is 43 years old. Actor Phillip Glasser (Hang Time) is 43. OAR singer-guitarist Marc Roberge is 43 years old. Actress Rachel Leigh Cook (Josie and the Pussycats, Shes All That) is 42 years old. 3LW singer Jessica Benson is 34 years old. Actress Melissa Benoist (Supergirl, Glee) is 33 years old. Actress Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Gray) is 32 years old. Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock is 30 years old.

October 5: Actor Glynis Johns (Mary Poppins) is 98 years old. The Chantels singer Arlene Smith is 80 years old. Singer-guitarist Steve Miller is 78 years old. AC / DC singer Brian Johnson is 74 years old. Actress Karen Allen is 70 years old. Director Clive Barker is 69 years old. Counting Crows guitarist David Bryson is 67 years old. Astrophysicist and Cosmos host Neil deGrasse Tyson is 63 years old. Actor Daniel Baldwin (Homicide: Life on the Streets) is 61 years old. Guitarist Dave Dederer (Presidents of the United States of America) is 57 years old. Actor Guy Pearce (Memento, LA Confidential) is 54 years old. Actor Josie Bissett (Melrose Place) is 51 years old. Singer-actress Heather Headley is 47 years old. The Decemberists singer Colin Meloy is 47 years old. Save Ferris guitarist Brian Mashburn is 46 years old. Actor Parminder Nagra (ER, Bend It Like Beckham) is 46 years old. Actor Scott Weinger (Full House, Aladdin) is 46 years old. Actress Kate Winslet is 46 years old. Guitarist James Valentine of Maroon 5 is 43 years old. Good Charlotte bassist Paul Thomas is 41 years old. Actor Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network) is 38 years old. Singer Brooke Valentine is 36 years old. Actor Joshua L ogan Moore (Desperate Housewives) is 27.

October 6: Actor Britt Ekland is 79 years old. Singer-guitarist Thomas McClary (The Commodores) is 72 years old. REO Speedwagon singer Kevin Cronin is 70 years old. Los Lobos guitarist David Hidalgo is 67 years old. Actress Elisabeth Shue is 58 years old. Singer-songwriter Matthew Sweet is 57 years old. Actress Jacqueline Obradors (NYPD Blue) is 55. Country singer Tim Rushlow (Little Texas) is 55 years old. Bassist Tommy Stinson (The Replacements, Guns N Roses) is 55 years old. Actor Amy Jo Johnson (Felicity, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) is 51 years old. Actor Emily Mortimer (Mary Poppins Returns) is 50 years old. Actor Lamman Rucker (Meet the Browns) is 50 years old. Actor Ioan Gruffudd (Fantastic Four, Horatio Hornblower) is 48 years old. Actor Jeremy Sisto (Law and Order, Six Feet Under) is 47 years old. Actor Brett Gelman (Stranger Things) is 45 years old. American Idol singer Melinda Doolittle is 44 years old. Actor Wes Ramsey (CSI: Miami) is 44 years old. Actor Karimah Westbrook (All American) is 43 years old. Musician Will Butler of Arcade Fire is 39 years old.

October 7: TV personality Joy Behar (The View) is 79 years old. 10cc drummer Kevin Godley is 76 years old. Actress Jill Larson (All My Children) is 74 years old. The OKanes country singer Kieran Kane is 72 years old. Musician John Mellencamp is 70 years old. Guitarist Ricky Phillips from Styx is 70 years old. Actress Mary Badham (To Kill A Mockingbird) is 69 years old. Bon Jovi drummer Tico Torres is 68 years old. Actor Christopher Norris (Trapper John, MD) is 66 years old. Cellist Yo-Yo Ma is 66 years old. Gospel singer Michael W. Smith is 64 years old. Actress Judy Landers (Vega $, BJ and the Bear) is 63 years old. Reality contest judge Simon Cowell is 62. Guitarist Charlie Marinkovich (Iron Butterfly) is 62 years old. Actress Paula Newsome (Chicago Med, Barry) is 60 years old. Expos singer Ann Curless is 58 years old. Singer Toni Braxton is 54 years old. Radiohead singer Thom Yorke is 53 years old. Actress Nicole Ari Parker (Murder in the First, Soul Food) is 51 years old. Actress Allison Munn (One Tree Hill) is 51 years old. 47. OK Go singer Damian Kulash is 46 years old. Singer Taylor Hicks (American Idol) is 45 years old. Actor Omar Miller (The Unicorn, CSI: Miami) is 43 years old. Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats singer Natha niel Rateliff is 43 years old. Actor Shawn Ashmore (TVs The Rookie) is 41 years old. Actor Jake McLaughlin (Quantico) is 39 years old. Electronic musician Flying Lotus is 38 years old. Actor Holland Roden (TVs Teen Wolf) is 35 years old. Actress Amber Stevens (Greek) is 35 years old.

October 8: actor Paul Hogan is 82 years old. The Impressions singer Fred Cash is 81 years old. Actor-comedian Chevy Chase is 78 years old. Author RL Stine (Goosebumps) is 78 years old. Country singer Susan Raye is 77 years old. TV personality Sarah Purcell (Real People) is 73. Airrion singer Love of The Stylistics is 72 years old. Actress Sigourney Weaver is 72 years old. Kool and the Gang singer Robert Kool Bell is 71 years old. Singer-guitarist Ricky Lee Phelps (Phelps Brothers, Kentucky Headhunters) is 68 years old. Actor Michael Dudikoff (American Ninja) is 67 years old. Comedian Darrell Hammond (Saturday Night Live) is 66 years old. Actress Stephanie Zimbalist (Remington Steele) is 65. Actor Kim Wayans (In The House, In Living Color) is 60 years old. Cherry Poppin Daddies singer Steve Perry is 58 years old. Actor Ian Hart (TVs Dirt) is 57 years old. Singer CeCe Winans is 57 years old. Bassist CJ Ramone of The Ramones is 56 years old. Actor Karyn Parsons (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) is 55 years old. Singer Teddy Riley is 55 years old. Actor Emily Procter (CSI: Miami) is 53 years old. Actor Dylan Neal (Blood Ties, Sabrina, The Teenage Witch) is 52 years old. Matt Damon is 51 years old. Actor Martin Henderson (Grays Anatomy) is 47 years old. Actress Kristanna Loken (The L Word, Burn Notice) is 42 years old. Mista singer Byron Reeder is 42 years old. Fitz and the Tantrums singer Noelle Scaggs is 42 years old. Actor Nick Cannon is 41 years old. Actor JR Ramirez (TVs Manifest) is 41 years old. Singer-songwriter Bruno Mars is 36 years old. Actor Angus T. Jones (Two and a Half Men) is 28 years old. Actor Molly Quinn (Castle) is 28. Actor Bella Thorne (TV Shake It Up, movie Midnight Sun) is 24 years old.

October 9: R&B singer Nona Hendryx (LaBelle) is 77 years old. Singer Jackson Browne is 73 years old. Actor Gary Frank (Family) is 71 years old. Actor Robert Wuhl (Arli $$) is 70 years old. Sharon Osbourne, a television personality, is 69 years old. Actor Tony Shalhoub (Monk, Wings) is 68 years old. The Pogues accordionist James Fearnley is 67 years old. Actor Scott Bakula is 67 years old. Actor John OHurley (Dancing with the Stars, Seinfeld) is 67 years old. Actor turned producer Linwood Boomer (Little House on the Prairie) is 66 years old. Actor Michael Pare (Eddie and the Cruisers) is 63. Jazz saxophonist Kenny Garrett is 61 years old. The BoDeans singer-guitarist Kurt Neumann is 60 years old. Country singer Gary Bennett (BR549) is 57 years old. Director Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water, Pans Labyrinth) is 57 years old. Singer PJ Harvey is 52 years old. Director Steve McQueen (12 Years A Slave) is 52. Actor Steve Burns (Blues Clues) is 48 years old. Singer Sean Lennon is 46 years old. 42. Actor Brandon Routh (DCs Legends of Tomorrow, Superman Returns) is 42 years old. Home Improvement actor Zachery Ty Bryan is 40 years old. Actor Spencer Gra mmer (Greek) is 38 years old. Actress Melissa Villasenor (Saturday Night Live) is 34 years old. Actor Tyler James Williams (Everyone Hates Chris) is 29. Country singer Scotty McCreery (American Idol) is 28. Actor Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us) is 24 years old.