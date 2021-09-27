Actor Who Forged Salacious Emails From Senior Executives Arrested For Perjury – Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration





United States: Actor who forged salacious emails from senior executives arrested for perjury

September 27, 2021 Bertram LLP

On September 20, 2021, actor Rovier Carrington was arrested for allegedly tampering with salacious emails used to target two Viacom executives in a $ 50 million lawsuit alleging sexual abuse and misconduct. Carrington filed for civil action in 2018, charging Paramount executives Brian Graden and Brad Gray with crimes, including sexual abuse, after refusing to produce his reality show. To back up his claims, Carrington had relied on multiple email channels with Brian Graden and Brad Gray. Graden is an executive, screenwriter and producer for Paramount who has held various positions in the television industry, including president of entertainment for MTV and senior vice president of development for Fox. Brad Gray was CEO of Paramount from 2005 to 2011, where he oversaw the development of all feature films under the Paramount banner. Although defense attorneys were convinced the emails were fake, it took more than a year of intense research to confirm their suspicions, including the subpoena from email hosting platforms, like those managed by Google and Microsoft. The lawsuit was launched from the Southern District of New York in 2019 by Judge Katherine Failla, who described the process for reaching the dismissal as tortuous. At the time of the dismissal, Judge Failla said she was considering returning the case to criminal law authorities to investigate Carrington. After his arrest, Carrington was presented to federal court in Los Angeles for perjury and was released on bail. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted, in addition to more than $ 600,000 in civil penalties from the previous civil case. Executives, even those who do everything right, must always be vigilant in the face of opportunistic lawsuits against them. Creating a separate plan, including a rigorous document and data retention protocol, with a lawyer to determine the immediate steps after any claim or legal action can be crucial in responding to bogus claims. Additionally, having a crisis management and reputation protection plan should be on the minds of all executives who wish to escape these types of relatively unscathed prosecutions. The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide on the subject. Specialist advice should be sought regarding your particular situation.

