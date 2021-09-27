Actor Tucci becomes Amenbars ‘La Fortuna’ lead man





By Magdalena Tsanis San Sebastian, Spain, Sep 27 (EFE) .- Stanley Tucci, one of the most recognizable actors in American cinema, plays a leading role in Alejandro Amenbars, “La Fortuna”, the Spanish director’s first fiction series based on the Odyssey which will be broadcast on Thursday on the Movistar + streaming platform. Tucci, who played the stylist of Miranda (Meryl Streep) in “The Devil Wears Prada” (2006), the lawyer for victims of abuse in the Oscar-winning film “Spotlight” (2015), a henchman gangster Al Capone in “Road to Perdition” (2002) and host in “The Hunger Games” (2012), now plays the treasure hunter captain Jack Wild out of love for the Spanish director. “I liked the script, I liked the character and I loved Alejandro.” The Sea Inside “is one of my favorite movies, and I never forgot it as soon as I saw it. He said in an interview with Efe during his recent visit to the San Sebastian Film Festival. The Italian-American actor made his film debut in John Huston’s “Prizzi’s Honor” (1985) and forged his career with memorable supporting characters who sometimes steal the show from the protagonists. “It doesn’t matter if you’re an actor or a main character, you have to be honest with what you’re doing and engage with the other actor and make sure you’re telling the whole story, not just your story – that you’re consistent. with the tone of the room as a whole, and not trying to show, not trying to be splashing. Stick to the tone and tell the story, he said. Part of your job is to adapt to what is appropriate for the role. Sometimes it takes a lot, sometimes it doesn’t take much, he added. For his portrayal of Captain Wild in “La Fortuna”, a series which chronicles the dispute between the Spanish government and an American company over the treasure of a Spanish frigate sunk in 1804 in the Atlantic, he declared that he was easy to play the wrong guy even if it was not without challenges. It’s tricky, because you don’t want him to be a villain, twirling his mustache. You don’t want it to be just bad from the start. He’s a person, so it’s your job to make him a whole person who at the end of the day isn’t the nicest guy. Tucci made his directorial debut 25 years ago with “Big Night,” the story of two Italian brothers who open a restaurant in New Jersey, and has directed a total of five feature films, including “Joe Gould’s Secret ”(2000) and a film about the painter and sculptor Alberto Giacometti.

