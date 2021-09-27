Borne the Battle # 257: Army veteran Vincent Vargas, actor, entrepreneur





If you know Black Rifle Coffee Company or watch Mayans MC on FX, you might already know this week Supported the battle Guest army veteran, entrepreneur, actor and general artist Vincent Vargas. It’s a windy road that brought him to this point in his life. Too many wild parties got him kicked out of college and ended his childhood dream of playing professional baseball. At 20, as a young father who no longer played ball or attended school, Vargas felt like a disappointment to his family. In 2003, during the invasion of Baghdad at the start of the Iraq war, Vargas watched a newscast in which a Marine helped to overthrow a statue of dictator Saddam Hussein. Reporters interviewed the family of the Marines, who emotionally expressed their pride in their service. The next day, Vargas went to a military recruiting office to enlist. He then served in Iraq and Afghanistan as an Army Ranger, became a drill sergeant and, after serving, even joined the US Border Patrol. In this week’s episode of Borne the Battle, Vincent Vargas discusses his many transitions between sporting, military and civilian life, his entry into acting, his stint on the Drinkin ‘Bros podcast and the founding of Beteran, her veteran-focused clothing line that emphasizes empowerment and positivity rather than the dominant veterans’ narratives of depression, alcoholism and suicide. Born Battle Veteran of the Week: Also mentioned in this episode: Subscribe and listen on your favorite Podcatcher

