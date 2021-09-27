James Bond producer reveals start of search for new 007 actor





007 Franchise producer Barbara Broccoli reveals that the search for a new Bond, James Bond, will not begin until 2022. No time to die, which will be released on October 8, will first end Daniel Craig’s 15-year, five-movie tenure as the oft-revamped British MI6 agent, most famously portrayed by Sean Connery, Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan. As MGM and Eon invoice No time to die like Craig’s “epic conclusion” 007 era – movies Casino Royale, Quantum of Consolation, Fall from the sky, and Spectrum – Broccoli jokes that she is “in denial” of the English actor’s exit from the role. “We want Daniel to have his celebratory time,” Broccoli said on BBC Radio 4 Today program (via Deadline). “Next year we will start to think about the future.” Michael G. Wilson of Eon, producer of 007 since 1979 Moonraker, added that Craig’s departure from the role leaves “big shoes to fill.” In a separate interview, Wilson said Craig will be missed “sorely” as James Bond, recounting Hi guys, “Certainly, Barbara and I will be missed.” “He’s very much loved. Because people respect him, they respect him as an actor, and they respect him as a person,” Wilson said. “He’s a vital part of the team, and he’s the head of the cast, of course. But he takes his role very seriously and puts everything in the role of Bond, and he’s a producer on this movie because of it. We think he’s certainly grown up in that position over the years, but he’s always been a person who takes his role very seriously … he’s an amazing actor, an amazing person. [from the set], the whole team came for that. ” Broccoli has confirmed that the search for the next 007 is “non-existent at the moment,” recounting Hi guys, “We’re not really looking for anyone at the moment.” Celebrating Craig’s 15 years and his five films as a Bond, Broccoli said, “We really want him to have his moment and for audiences to really appreciate him. So we don’t plan on starting our search for the next one. Leap before a while. ” Betting odds named Bridgerton the star Régé-Jean Page as favorite to take over the role in the 26th Bind movie. In 2018, rumors claimed Bind the franchise producers were eyeing Superman and The witcher Star Henry Cavill will be the next James Bond – a role the 38-year-old actor has expressed interest in and “would jump at the chance” to play. More rumors that same year claimed Game Of Thrones and Bodyguard star Richard Madden, who will go on to play a Marvel superhero at Marvel Studios Eternals, was “at the top” of Broccoli’s list to replace Craig as the next James Bond. With Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Ralph Fiennes, Ana de Armas and Christoph Waltz, No time to die releases September 30 in UK cinemas and October 8 in the United States.

