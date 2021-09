Viewers Give ‘BMF’ An A For First Episode Of New Starz TV Series

The “BMF” Sunday night premiere on Starz drew some of the show’s biggest stars to a Detroit suburb. And so far, the crime drama itself is receiving enough high marks from critics and viewers alike. Executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and the cast of the Motor City-based television series about Demetrius and Terry Flenory, aka Big Meech and Southwest T (brothers who built a national drug empire) appeared last night at ‘a special screening of the first episode at Emagine Chêne royal. Among those there to celebrate the arrival of “BMF”? Newcomer Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. (who plays Big Meech, his real father, in the crime drama), DaVinchi (Southwest T), Michole Brianna White and Russell Hornsby (Flenory’s parents), the very own Kash Doll of Detroit (Monique) and “BMF” creator, writer and executive producer and Detroit native Randy Huggins. The reaction to the show was overwhelmingly positive. TV Line described the first episode as promising. “Like the Flenorys, the drama has potential. BM Smart finish of Detroit as a complicated character in and of itself with distinct details that showrunner and Detroit native Randy Huggins and 50 Cent executive producer play to the max,” Mekeisha Madden Toby wrote. . “It includes jaw-dropping shots of the Ambassador Bridge, characters clutching cans of Faygo and bags of Better Made crisps in their hands, and Meech, Terry and their team constantly saying, What up doe (a salute and nomenclature lovingly used in D). “BMF” got an A from 47% of those who voted in a TV Line reader poll and a B of almost 28%. Only about three percent of participants gave it a D. AV Club describes “BMF” as “the creation of organized crime myths at its most powerful” and praised the ease and strength of Flenory Jr.’s performance as his father: “It’s just as much an unexpected triumph as OShea Jackson’s son Jr. Sr. becomes Ice Cube in ‘Straight Outta Compton’ or Mario Van Peebles in ‘Baadasssss !.’ “ In Decider’s Stream It or Skip It feature, “BMF” got the go-ahead for streaming. The reviewer said: “Because it is based on a true story, ‘BMF’ should stand out from its cousin shows on Starz. It helps that the main performances are fascinating to watch.” On Twitter, there was a lot of reaction to Kash Doll’s racy love scene with Flenory Jr. and also kudos for the show’s efforts to represent Detroit well. As Jemele Hill contributor writer for The Atlantic and host of the Spotify podcast “Jemele Hill is Unbothered” tweeted from the first episode, “BMF” is “very authentic to the city”. “The song ‘Hello Detroit’ almost ended me,” Hill posted, referring to a clip from Sammy Davis Jr.’s 1984 ode to Motor City that was co-written by Berry Gordy. Contact Detroit Free Press pop culture writer Julie Hinds at [email protected]

