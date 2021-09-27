Entertainment
Harbhajan Singh on his debut as a lead actor: Cricket is my first priority, today I am what I am because of the game
Cricketer Harbhajan Singh talks about his early days in Tamil cinema and explains why he will always prioritize his game over anything else.
By Rishabh Suri
POSTED SEPTEMBER 27, 2021 9:38 PM IST
After making his mark in cricket, Harbhajan Singh dabbled in a whole different ball game, intentional pun. While he tried it here and there, the Tamil film Friendship recently marked his exit as a lead actor.
The offers had been numerous so far. I was offered Punjabi films earlier with big producers. I know a few who told me to make a movie with you. I was too busy playing cricket, I didn’t have time to go into it all, I never thought about it. I always thought it wasn’t my cup of tea. Taking action is also something people learn. I obviously faced the camera in the field, it’s like living hai, chala raha hai, aa gaya reaction. Here you actually have to enter that area, says the 41-year-old, currently in Abu Dhabi to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
To make a full-fledged film in this way was, in its own words, a challenge. Singh said that the language was also something he had to understand. Honestly, I went with the flow, thinking, let’s try and see what happens. I never thought I would become an actor. My life has only been in cricket. Other than that, I don’t think just dimaag mein tha yeh karna hai, voh karna hai. If you don’t try, you’ll never know. After 10 years, you could say kar lena chahiye tha. I will not have this regret, asserts the cricketer.
Will he be open to taking more films? Singh says he has already started receiving more offers for Punjabi films. But he doesn’t know if he’ll be able to do them. One thing is certain, cricket is my first priority, it always has been. I am today what I am because of the game. Everything I have had in life is because of this. Aaj films bhi mil rahi hain, main kyunki aaj Harbhajan Singh bana hoon, na ki main actor tagda hoon ya tagdi shakal hai. The game gave me a name, uss lihaaz se mil rahi hain cheezein, he jokes.
there: 10
close
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/tamil-cinema/harbhajan-singh-on-his-debut-as-a-lead-actor-cricket-is-my-first-priority-i-am-today-whatever-i-am-because-of-the-game-101632758927687.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]