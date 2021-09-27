Harbhajan Singh on his debut as a lead actor: Cricket is my first priority, today I am what I am because of the game

After making his mark in cricket, Harbhajan Singh dabbled in a whole different ball game, intentional pun. While he tried it here and there, the Tamil film Friendship recently marked his exit as a lead actor.

The offers had been numerous so far. I was offered Punjabi films earlier with big producers. I know a few who told me to make a movie with you. I was too busy playing cricket, I didn’t have time to go into it all, I never thought about it. I always thought it wasn’t my cup of tea. Taking action is also something people learn. I obviously faced the camera in the field, it’s like living hai, chala raha hai, aa gaya reaction. Here you actually have to enter that area, says the 41-year-old, currently in Abu Dhabi to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

To make a full-fledged film in this way was, in its own words, a challenge. Singh said that the language was also something he had to understand. Honestly, I went with the flow, thinking, let’s try and see what happens. I never thought I would become an actor. My life has only been in cricket. Other than that, I don’t think just dimaag mein tha yeh karna hai, voh karna hai. If you don’t try, you’ll never know. After 10 years, you could say kar lena chahiye tha. I will not have this regret, asserts the cricketer.

Will he be open to taking more films? Singh says he has already started receiving more offers for Punjabi films. But he doesn’t know if he’ll be able to do them. One thing is certain, cricket is my first priority, it always has been. I am today what I am because of the game. Everything I have had in life is because of this. Aaj films bhi mil rahi hain, main kyunki aaj Harbhajan Singh bana hoon, na ki main actor tagda hoon ya tagdi shakal hai. The game gave me a name, uss lihaaz se mil rahi hain cheezein, he jokes.

there: 10