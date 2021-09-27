URI Andrew Burnap wins Tony Award for Best Actor for The Inheritance – URI News

KINGSTON, RI September 27, 2021 Drama teacher Paula McGlasson remembers Andrew Burnaps first year when he auditioned for the production of the musical The 25 by the drama departments at the University of Rhode Islande The annual spelling of Putnam Bee County. From this first meeting, she could see something special.

He brought uniqueness and his own personality to each role. He was just an individual. His take on every part was authentic and original, said McGlasson, who directed him in musicals each of his four years at URI. I remember thinking that in every play Andrew played at URI and done so many musicals and non-musicals, he brought a lot of himself to the role. You saw a unique character in this representation.

Sunday night McGlasson and the rest of the Department of theater were thrilled as Burnap won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his Broadway debut as Toby Darling in The Inheritance. Matthew Lopez’s play also won the award for Best Play, Director and Best Supporting Actress at the awards show, which was delayed due to the pandemic and celebrated the plays of the 2019-2020 season.

The Department of Theater at the University of Rhode Island was fortunate to have Andrew as its instructor last year, teaching first and second year theater students, said David Howard, department chair. We couldn’t be more excited for him and those lucky students who can now say their teacher is a Tony winner.

Burnap, who received his BFA from URI in 2013 and MA from Yale School of Drama in 2016, defeated Blair Underwood (A Soldiers Play), Ian Barford (Linda Vista), Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge (Sea Wall / A Life) and Tom Hiddleston (Betrayal).

In a funny and moving acceptance speech Sunday night at the Winter Garden Theater in New York City, Burnap thanked his fellow actors, directors, producers and writers of The Inheritance. He also thanked his family, the URI Theater Department, Yale and his hometown of South Kingstown (where I was born and raised as a community of amazing people).

If you are out there and wondering if you want to go to the theater or the arts and feeling a little weird like me and not sure if your perspective of the world will ever be valued, Google the letter. that Martha Graham wrote to Agnès De Mille, he added. Do not rob the world of your particularity, your beauty, because we need it more than ever.

Burnap would be the first URI-trained actor to win a Tony Award, although former student Peter Frechette has been nominated twice and former student Mary Testa has been nominated three times, said Bonnie Bosworth, director of the department advertising.

At URI, Burnap has always been incredibly busy, appearing in 11 plays over his four years, including roles in COMPANY, Singin in the Rain, Much Ado About Nothing, and perhaps his most memorable performance, as Frank N. Furter in URI with huge success. Rocky Horror Picture Show. (Read a profile of Andrew Burnap, A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man.)

After graduating from Yale, Burnap made his professional New York debut as Troilus in Troilus and Cressida at the Central Parks Delacorte Theater in 2016. Two years later he appeared in Lopezs The Legend of Georgia McBride in Los Angeles, impressing the playwright and ultimately the winner. the role in The Heritage.

Burnap made his debut as Toby when The Inheritance opened in March 2018 at the Londons Young Vic Theater and moved to the Noel Coward Theater in London’s West End. With Burnap reprising his role, the play debuted on Broadway in November 2019, ending after 46 premieres and 134 regular performances.

This piece has been one of the greatest gifts of my life, he said in his acceptance speech Sunday evening.

About three days before the play was closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic, McGlasson was fortunate enough to catch Burnap in the first half of the seven-hour two-part drama, which garnered 11 Tony nominations.

It was passionate. Seeing him on that stage and so relaxed and hanging out, that was awesome, she said.

On Monday morning, as congratulatory emails flooded departmental inboxes, McGlasson, who joined URI in 1985 and has directed the annual musical every year since, explained what the award means for URI Theater.

People have said how proud I must be, she said. But Andrew did so many pieces while he was at the URI. What we saw on stage in New York is the end result of so many people who taught Andrew at URI. I’m not even talking about Yale. Every experience inside the classroom, outside the classroom, at a rehearsal involved so many people. They should all be credited for what he is working on.

Andrew is just starting his career, she added. I think it will be interesting to see what comes next for him.