Man charged with manslaughter over hit and run death of actress Lisa Banes – NBC New York





Man suspected of causing fatal accident that killed “Gone Girl” and “Cocktail” actress Lisa Banes was slapped with additional charges this week as he appeared in New York Supreme Court . The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said Brian Boyd faces additional charges of second degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide for the June hit-and-run. The 26-year-old was arrested by police in August, nearly two months after the fatal crash, for failing to yield to a pedestrian and leaving the scene of a fatal crash. During this week’s arraignment, a judge ordered Boyd not to drive motor vehicles as a condition of his bail. A public defender representing Boyd did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bane was struck by an electric scooter on the Upper West Side of Manhattan near Lincoln Center on June 4 as she was crossing Amsterdam Avenue on her way to Julliard School, her alma mater, according to principal David Williams . Boyd’s address is listed as an apartment in Amsterdam, according to police. The 65-year-old actress suffered a head injury and died just over a week later, Williams said. “We are heartbroken by the tragic and senseless death of Lisa. She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and more to his wife. , his family and friends. We were fortunate to have him in our lives, “Williams said in a statement earlier this summer. Banes has appeared in numerous television shows and films, including supporting roles in Gone Girl with Ben Affleck in 2014 and Cocktail with Tom Cruise in 1988. On television, she has played roles in Nashville, Madam Secretary, Masters of Sex and NCIS. In Memoriam: the people we lost in 2021

