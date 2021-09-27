12 actors who look exactly like the real people they played

A star does not need look exactly like who they’re playing, but it certainly helps audiences watch a biopic of a celebrity we all already know. Sometimes it takes makeup, wigs and prostheses to make an actor the subject of study, but as for the celebrities below, they became their characters without needing too much help. (Of course, a hair dye or a pair of glasses can work wonders.) The actors below aren’t all on the same level when it comes to naturally looking like the real people they’ve played, but the similarities are quite incredible. Read on to see how alike they looked, long before you sat down in the hair and makeup chair.

Joan jett

Joan jett is a musician known both for her solo career and for the music she has composed with her band Joan Jett & the Blackhearts. His greatest hits include “I Love Rock ‘n Roll”, “Bad Reputation” and “I Hate Myself for Loving You”. Early in her career, she was singer and guitarist for The Runaways, which had huge success with “Cherry Bomb”.

Kristen stewart

Kristen stewart played Jett in the 2010 movie Runaways on the group. Of meeting with stewart during the production of the film, Jett said Maintenance, “I found Kristen to be totally professional and just great. I found that we were really very similar, just in our looks, the way we move in space.” She also said that Stewart had studied his manners. “When we were hanging out on set together, it was like I had a mirror image. Even sitting down, we were doing the same thing at the same time. It was just great and it wasn’t scary,” explained Jett. “It was wonderfully special.”

Mohamed Ali

It goes without saying that Mohamed Ali is widely recognized as the best boxer of all time, his nickname is The Greatest. His life has been documented many times in the cinema, but one actor in a recent film is particularly like him.

Eli Goree

Eli Goree played Ali in One night in Miami, which was released in 2020. He imagines what happened when Ali actually met, Malcolm X, Jim brown, and Sam cooke after Ali’s victory against Sonny liston in 1964. “People would often say, ‘Oh, you look like a young Cassius Clay'” Gorée said Squire. “So I was like, ‘That’s cool, maybe there will be an opportunity someday.'” When he was chosen for the movie, he turned into Ali again by working with a trainer. dialect and training as a boxer.

princess diana

princess diana is another public figure who has been fictionalized several times in the media. Formerly Lady Diana Spencer, she became the Princess of Wales upon her marriage to Prince charles and died in a car accident a year after their divorce in 1997. One of the more recent performances was on The crown, in which Emma Corrin played Diana in her twenties.

Emma Corrin

Learning Diana’s manners and using the hairstyle, makeup, and costumes definitely helped Corrin look more like the royal on The crown, but there is already a significant resemblance. In fact, their mother is also similar to Diana to the point that she has already caused a scene. Corrin said Maintenance that a few hours after Diana’s death, their mother walked into a cafe and caused several clients to pass out because she looked so much like her. “I hesitate to tell this story because it almost sounds too crazy to be true,” the actor explained.

Tupac Shakur

Tupac Shakur is a hip-hop icon and was the face of West Coast rap in the 90s. He was also an actor, his most famous role being alongside Janet Jackson in the years 1993 Poetic justice. Tupac was killed at the age of 25 in 1996.

Demetrius Shipp Jr.

Demetrius Shipp Jr. played Tupac in the 2017 biopic All eyes on me, named after one of the rapper’s albums. In an interview on Tonight’s show, Shipp said he worked in retail and was not interested in being an actor, but was encouraged to audition for the film by a friend because he looks so much like Tupac. He also shared that his father, a music producer, had actually worked with Tupac on one of his singles.

Truman hood

Truman hood has written acclaimed books, including In cold blood and Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Like many people on this list, he was portrayed by multiple actors, but he was a late actor. Philippe Seymour Hoffman in the years 2005 Hood who really stood out.

Philippe Seymour Hoffman

Hood follows the writer as he wrote In cold blood, and Hoffman won the Oscar for Best Actor for the role. Hoffman often wore a beard and longer hair, but with him clean shaven and with a shorter haircut, you can see a resemblance. But the resemblance ended there.

Hood director Bennett Miller says IndieWire casting, “Come to think of it, I think it was totally crazy. Capote was 5 2”, Phil was 5’101 / 2, he weighed about 240 pounds, and had a deep voice, thick wrists like a wrestler or a player soccer ball like a jock. Yet he had the right hair color. But he was an incredible actor. “

Malcolm X

Malcolm X was a leader of the civil rights movement in the 1960s and was also involved in the Nation of Islam. He was assassinated in 1965.

Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington played the activist in the 1992 film Malcolm X. Putting on the glasses helped, but it wasn’t the only step Washington had to take. As reported by the New York Times, he also lost weight and dyes her hair red. “It was a nightmare,” Washington said. “I must have had my hair fried 30 times, dyed 30 times, or some kind of patchwork, strands, spikes. We were testing this, then that.”

Sarah palin

Politician Sarah palin attracted national attention as John mccainrunning mate in the 2008 presidential election. She was also Governor of Alaska from 2006 to 2009.

Tina Fey

Of course, Palin had to be pictured on Saturday Night Live during the campaign, and the natural choice was the former editor-in-chief Tina Fey, who returned to the show because she looks so much like Palin. In an interview with Howard stern, Fey explained that SNL Creator Lorne michaels knew he had to consider Fey’s return when his doorman and Robert De Niro mentioned the resemblance to him within five minutes.

Ice Cube

Ice Cube is himself an actor and has acted in films Friday, Boyz in the hood, Anaconda, and much more. He is also a rapper and was part of the group NWA, which rose to fame with their debut album. Straight out of Compton in 1988. It was his son who played him in the group’s biopic.

O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Twenty-seven years after the album’s release, Straight out of Compton also became the title of a film on the hip-hop group with Ice Cube as one of the executive producers. The role of Ice Cube went to his lookalike son O’Shea Jackson Jr. in his first film. In an interview with News.com.au, Jackson Jr. said of the director F. Gary Gray, “He knew this movie had to be genuine and no one is going to take on that role as passionately as I would because it’s my family’s legacy. He wanted me to make it work, so he got me. Finding acting coaches was a lot of hard work. “

Abraham Lincoln

Obviously, the 16th President of the United States has come to life on television and in movies on several occasions. One of the most famous films on Abraham Lincolnlife is Lincoln of the director Steven spielberg and featuring Daniel Day-Lewis. The film stages the last months of Lincoln’s life before his assassination in 1865.

Daniel Day-Lewis

Day-Lewis, who is known for his dedication, remained in his character throughout filming and continued to use the unique voice he created for Lincoln. The Oscar winner for the role told the New York Times this to prepare, he read a lot about Lincoln and studied photos of him. “I looked at them like you sometimes look at your own reflection in a mirror and wonder who this person is looking at you,” he said.

Che Guevara

Ernesto “Che” Guevara was one of the leaders of the Cuban Revolution. But, before that, it was a medical student who took a motorcycle trip through South America starting in his native Argentina with his friend. Alberto pomegranate. He wrote a book about it called The Motorcycle Diaries.

Gaël Garca Bernal

Motorcycle logs was adapted for cinema in 2004 with Gaël Garca Bernal. Although Bernal does not look like the elder Guevara, he does look like the revolutionary when he was young. Bernal explained how he got into the character, telling MTV, “And [we were] physical preparation with motorcycles. [We were] read what they were reading at the time, from Faulkner To Camus To Sartre, then listening to the music they were listening to. [We met] Alberto Granado, talking endless hours with him and a bottle of rum in front. “

Ray charles

Ray charles is one of the most influential musicians of all time, with iconic songs such as “Georgia on My Mind”, “Hit the Road Jack” and “I Got a Woman”. The story of his life was told in the 2004 film Ray.

Jamie foxx

For his performance as Charles, Jamie foxx won the Oscar for best actor. Foxx has practically transformed into Charles, and the fact that he looks like him after putting on his sunglasses and adopting his hairstyle has only helped. To really get into character, Foxx wore prosthetic eyelids while filming for 12 hours a day. “When you live blind, everything you hear intensifies. When I move like this [sways], it’s this music that really moves you because everything was so exacerbated, ”he told SF Gate.

Elizabeth taylor

Legendary actor Elizabeth taylor has had a long career, starring in films including National Velvet, Cleopatra, and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Taylor won two Academy Awards for Best Actress during her career, one for Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and one for Butterfield8.

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan played Taylor in the 2012 Lifetime movie Liz & Dick, which concerns Taylor’s relationship with Richard burton. While Lohan is generally redhead, her resemblance to Taylor really stands out when she is brunette. Lohan said Hollywood journalist this she felt she could relate to Taylor, too much.

“I think we have a lot of similarities, with growing up famous all your life and living your life in the public eye,” she said. “It’s hard, but there are some people I look at her because she got away with it.”

RELATED: How old would 100 iconic stars be if they were alive today.