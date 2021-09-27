Update to Broadway hit ‘Constitution’ opens at Guthrie Theater

A year and a half after saying ‘no fucking way’ at concert, Cassie Beck starts performing “What the Constitution means to me” this week at the Guthrie Theater.

“I had the whole pandemic to wrap my head around this show,” the actor said of Heidi Schreck’s unusual autobiographical piece, which begins preview performances Thursday at Guthrie and opens October 6. .

Like most stage actors, Beck took a “break” when the pandemic hit last year. At the time, the Pulitzer Prize-nominated Broadway hit was preparing to rehearse for a nationwide tour. Unlike many actors, Beck is now rehearsing a show that has changed a lot since she started preparing for it.

“It’s a political show and a personal story but obviously a lot has changed in the country, in the world. It’s great to come back to something that was already super relevant but we use the rehearsal time to fit in. to the reality that we’re in it now, ”Beck said over the phone, during a break from rehearsals in New York.

Most of the updates happen at the end of the show, when she and a young opponent of the debate answer questions from the audience and engage in a heated conversation about what the Constitution means to them.

Even before the updates, which deal with social justice issues, threats to the abortion right, and the January siege on the United States Capitol, it was hard to describe how “Constitution” captured the play. funny and moving from Schreck.

Originally performed by the playwright, it reveals how she made money in college giving speeches on a subject she loved: the Constitution. Mainly a monologue, “Constitution” (which was filmed for Amazon) featured Schreck speaking about the document and its protections, especially of women and immigrants. He also addressed her relationship with the Constitution now, as she is angry at promises she broke.

Beck, a longtime friend of Schreck’s, will play the playwright. Initially, it would be fair to say that Beck was ambivalent about how this might work.

“When [the opportunity] came in for the first time, I was like, ‘No fucking way. I don’t touch that. I love him exactly the way he is, ”said Beck of“ Constitution, ”which garnered Schreck Tony Award nominations for writing and acting.

Like many people who fell in love with “Constitution” when Schreck was doing it, Beck couldn’t fathom the idea of ​​someone else playing the intimate, personal story.

“I said, ‘Let me read it,’ and I did and I thought, ‘Oh, that’s a play. It’s a personal story for her, but she’s such a talented writer. She wrote a structure that others can fit into. It’s specific but universal, ”Beck said.

Beck has performed in other plays for her friend, so she knows what it’s like to step into a world created by Schreck. But the playwright encouraged Beck to make Schreck’s life story his own.

“She draws her mother, grandmother and great-grandmother so beautifully, it really gives me permission to bring my own mother and grandmother,” Beck said. “Even though the stories I tell are Heidi’s, I feel deeply connected spiritually and emotionally.” Beck’s mother, who died in 2019, will be on her mind during the performances. “I’m not pretending Heidi’s mother is my mother. I take the ghosts of my family on stage with me.”

Even so, Beck was unprepared for the first time she performed Schreck’s life story for herself.

The playwright had twins right after the pandemic began, so she participated in the rewrite and rehearsals from a distance. When she arranged to attend a rehearsal a few weeks ago, no one told Beck ahead of time that “Constitution “‘s most VIP VIP would be there in the flesh.

“They put her chair in the center, right in front of me. So she started to sit down and said, ‘Actually, Cassie, you probably don’t want me to be in the middle. I think I have to be on the side, ‘”recalls Beck.” I was like, it’s so generous and it takes an actor to know you don’t put yourself in the middle. In many ways, she’s like an actor who takes care of another actor. “

Beck is aware that she was lucky during the pandemic. While the theater was closed, she spent six months in Hawaii, filming “I know what you did last summer” from Amazon series, playing the “trash mom” of one of the nubile teens from the horror parody, stalked by a maniac. Now, she’s ready to get back in front of the audience even though she won’t be able to see masked mouths laughing at the many hilarious moments of “Constitution”.

“I am delighted to be in your beautiful city,” said Beck, who has never been to Minneapolis. “I think everyone has a role to play in equality and I hope people come to the show open to that.”

“What the Constitution means to me”

Who: Written by Heidi Schreck. Directed by Oliver Butler.

When: 7:30 p.m. Tue-Fri, 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sat, 7 p.m. Sun. Ends October 24.

Where: Guthrie Theater, 818 S. 2nd St., Mpls.

Protocol: COVID vaccine or mandatory negative test, accompanied by masks (no bandanas or neck warmers).

Tickets: $ 15- $ 80, 612-377-2224 or guthrietheater.org.