Taylor Jewell / Taylor Jewell / Invision / AP Beck Bennett, known for playing former Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday Night Live, will be leaving the series as part of a cast reorganization announced today. The announcement also includes another departure, two promotions and three new hires in NBC’s Emmy-winning sketch comedy series. Bennett joined the show in 2013, playing everyone from Javier Bardem to Fox News anchor Chris Wallace. He acknowledged the departure on Instagram, posting: “Thank you for 8 years of amazing people and amazing experiences that have completely changed my life. I had so much fun.” Lauren Holt, who joined SNL last season, also leaves the series. Referred to as a “star player,” the status bestowed on new artists who are to establish Holt has appeared in a variety of roles, including as Pence’s wife, Karen. Saturday Night Live Actually has two levels of performers: the repertoire actors, who are established stars and considered the core of the cast, and the star actors, who can be promoted. Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman, who both joined the cast in 2019, have been elevated to the repertoire for this season. Yang won an Emmy nomination this year; one of his most popular skits involved playing the iceberg that sank the Titanic during a weekend update appearance. Fineman has shone in a variety of prints, including Drew Barrymore and Reese Witherspoon. The show also added three new performers as star players: Aristotle Athari, James Austin Johnson, and Sarah Sherman. Athari is the second Iranian-American to join the show, after Nasim Pedrad in 2009. SNL launch his 47e season on saturday with first-time host Owen Wilson and musical guest Kacey Musgraves, kicking off a series of four new back-to-back shows. The remainder of the show’s cast for the 2021-22 season includes repertoire players Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson and Melissa Villaseor. Featured players also include Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson.

