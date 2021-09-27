Actor Michael K. Williams on trauma and the arts, in his last post

In a filmed awards speech, the The Wire star spoke about turning her life’s traumas into memorable TV characters.

Michael K. Williams spoke from beyond the grave, thanks to video footage recorded just days before his death.

The late Emmy-nominated actor, best known for The Wire and Boardwalk Empire, left a message about his life’s traumas and his character studies. And an epitaph: Thank you for seeing me as I am.

He recorded the brief video for the National Congress of Black Women, whose annual awards gala took place on September 19. When the organization told him he would be honored with his Dick Gregory Good Brother Award for Community Service, Williams spoke on camera for over a minute, anticipating that the short acceptance speech would be played during the virtual event.

Zenger obtained a copy of the video, which appears to be the last of Williams before being found in her Brooklyn, NY penthouse, apparently overdosed at the age of 54.

Williams wore a black t-shirt to record what he couldn’t know was a farewell. He said: Protect black women.

The National Congress of Black Women is a non-partisan group that advocates for greater participation of black women at all levels of government, civil society organizations, and private sector businesses.

Williams thanked the group while downplaying the praise it received for mentoring youth in urban communities of color and for pushing lawmakers to reform the juvenile justice system in the Americas.

The work I do deserves no distinction, no pat on the back. In my heart, I do what I’m meant to do as a man from the same communities our young people struggle in today, said Williams, who grew up in Brooklyn’s East Flatbush neighborhood.

If I don’t come back and report my goals, experiences and knowledge back to the community, he asked, what’s the point?

Despite a well-told story of drug addiction, childhood sexual abuse, and a teenage years of petty crime, Williams channeled his experiences into one of the most memorable and culturally impactful television characters in memory. recent.

As Omar Little on The Wire, he played a brutal, notorious, gay man whose sawed-off shotgun added masculinity to a character Hollywood might have cast aside a generation ago as a explosive contradiction. And in the gritty grime of Baltimore’s drug wars and corruption, Omar’s sensitive private nature gave him a complexity that put Williams on the map as a star.

In his latest video, he thanked God for the talents that allowed him to exorcise and pour out some of my trauma that I experienced in the arts. Thank you for seeing me as I am.

Dr E. Faye Williams, who was unrelated to the deceased actor, is the national president of the National Congress of Black Women. She told Zenger that the group awards are meant to honor people who have made a significant difference in our communities. She called Michael K. Williams an activist at heart. Giving back to the community played a big part in her life off camera.

This year’s winners were selected in part because of their efforts to protect voting rights in underserved communities and to promote voter registration efforts in parts of the United States where those rights are threatened, according to Theresa Buckson, an obstetrician who chaired the 2021 awards committee.

Buxton, who has known Williams for the last 15 years of his life, told Zenger his death was an immeasurable loss and that he cared about social justice and being a voice for those who didn’t. no voice.

He also had a kindness towards her that was different, she said. And over the years, I realized that most of all he wanted to be able to help others. He wanted to do good. He was genuine.

The National Congress of Black Women recognized 10 laureates at its ceremony on September 19. Representatives Marilyn Strickland (D-Wash.), Nikema Williams (D-Ga.) And Cori Bush (D-Mo.) Jointly received an award named after the late Shirley Chisolm, who was the first Afro- American elected to Congress. .

National Education Association President Rebecca Pringle and Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser shared an award named in honor of Harriet Tubman. Kizzmekia Corbett Ph.D., a scientist whose work contributed to the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, received the group’s humanitarian award.

Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown, former WNBA player and now Atlanta Dream co-owner Renee Montgomery and acclaimed fashion designer B. Michael were also honored.

Though modestly funded, the 2019 National Congress of Black Women’s income statement shows that it spent nearly a third of its income, around $ 98,000, on outgoing grants that year, the latest for which IRS records are available. A grant has helped develop urban agriculture as a form of assistance for underserved and disadvantaged communities in desperate need of healthy food.