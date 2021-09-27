William Shatner releases new album and could reach space with Blue Origin





Actor William Shatner, known to every corner of the galaxy as Captain James T. Kirk from “Star Trek” has released a new album and he may be considering a trip to space. The album, an autobiographical collection of spoken word pieces, includes a track recounting Shatner’s experience watching the Apollo 11 the moon landing in 1969, the first time humans set foot on the moon. The track, which stars country star Brad Paisley, is called “So Far From the Moon”. Shatner may also be packing his bags to fly to the edge of space with Blue Origin, according to a report from TMZ . According to the entertainment news site, the 90-year-old actor is set to join the second team rising in the New Shepherd , which would make him the oldest person to ever fly in space. In picture: Blue Origin’s First New Shepard Passenger Launch with Jeff Bezos Blue Origin on Monday (September 27) announced that its next crewed flight will launch on October 12. The company released the names of two passengers, neither of whom was Shatner, and said the other two would be announced “in the next few days.” Blue Origin did not respond to Space.com’s request to comment on the reports on Shatner. Jeff Bezos, the billionaire founder of the spaceflight company, has reached the suborbital the space itself during New Shepard’s very first crewed launch, which took place in July. The capsule carried Bezos, 57, his brother Mark, 53, an 82-year-old aviation pioneer Wally funk and 18-year-old Dutch physics student Olivier Daemen 66.5 miles (107 kilometers) above Earth, then performed a parachute-assisted landing in the scrubland of West Texas. The flight made Funk the oldest person and Daemen the youngest person to reach space. Prior to this flight, Blue Origin said it was planning two more flights with paying customers in 2021. Bezos’ flight has been carefully scheduled for July 20 in a nod to the 52nd birthday of the Apollo 11 crew landing on the moon, an event discussed coincidentally in Shatner’s new album. My album “BILL” is available now! 🙌🏻 Not only is this entire album important to me, but “Black Horse” 🐎 is quite meaningful. It’s the story of my love for horses, my relationship with my champion and how his life affected me. See https://t.co/G48EJazvqK pic.twitter.com/iujVSqRFVFSeptember 24, 2021 See more Although he has long retired from “Star Trek”, Shatner’s iconic recording career is still flourishing and on Friday, September 24, he released a new spoken word album titled “Bill”. The songs on the album were co-written and produced by Dan Miller of the band They Might Be Giants, with writer Robert Sharenow. In one track, Shatner describes his own experience watching Apollo land while sleeping in a truck on Long Island during a stint at the summer theater when his career was in jeopardy. “The song is about how glorious that moment was for the United States and for these wonderful people I had met, and how inglorious that moment in my life was,” Shatner said in a conversation with WNYC’s “All Of It” show. “I was so far from the moon, and it’s a very personal song about a time in my life when I was at the bottom.” William Shatner’s latest album “Bill” is available to order on Amazon . Follow Scott Snowden on Twitter . Follow us on twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.space.com/william-shatner-album-possible-blue-origin-flight The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos