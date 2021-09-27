William Shatner releases new album and could reach space with Blue Origin

Actor William Shatner, known to every corner of the galaxy as Captain James T. Kirk from “Star Trek” has released a new album and he may be considering a trip to space.
The album, an autobiographical collection of spoken word pieces, includes a track recounting Shatner’s experience watching the Apollo 11 the moon landing in 1969, the first time humans set foot on the moon. The track, which stars country star Brad Paisley, is called “So Far From the Moon”.
Shatner may also be packing his bags to fly to the edge of space with Blue Origin, according to a report from TMZ. According to the entertainment news site, the 90-year-old actor is set to join the second team rising in the New Shepherd, which would make him the oldest person to ever fly in space.
In picture: Blue Origin’s First New Shepard Passenger Launch with Jeff Bezos
Blue Origin on Monday (September 27) announced that its next crewed flight will launch on October 12. The company released the names of two passengers, neither of whom was Shatner, and said the other two would be announced “in the next few days.” Blue Origin did not respond to Space.com’s request to comment on the reports on Shatner.
Jeff Bezos, the billionaire founder of the spaceflight company, has reached the suborbital the space itself during New Shepard’s very first crewed launch, which took place in July. The capsule carried Bezos, 57, his brother Mark, 53, an 82-year-old aviation pioneer Wally funk and 18-year-old Dutch physics student Olivier Daemen 66.5 miles (107 kilometers) above Earth, then performed a parachute-assisted landing in the scrubland of West Texas.
The flight made Funk the oldest person and Daemen the youngest person to reach space.
Prior to this flight, Blue Origin said it was planning two more flights with paying customers in 2021.
Bezos’ flight has been carefully scheduled for July 20 in a nod to the 52nd birthday of the Apollo 11 crew landing on the moon, an event discussed coincidentally in Shatner’s new album.
My album “BILL” is available now! 🙌🏻 Not only is this entire album important to me, but “Black Horse” 🐎 is quite meaningful. It’s the story of my love for horses, my relationship with my champion and how his life affected me. See https://t.co/G48EJazvqK pic.twitter.com/iujVSqRFVFSeptember 24, 2021
Although he has long retired from “Star Trek”, Shatner’s iconic recording career is still flourishing and on Friday, September 24, he released a new spoken word album titled “Bill”. The songs on the album were co-written and produced by Dan Miller of the band They Might Be Giants, with writer Robert Sharenow.
In one track, Shatner describes his own experience watching Apollo land while sleeping in a truck on Long Island during a stint at the summer theater when his career was in jeopardy.
“The song is about how glorious that moment was for the United States and for these wonderful people I had met, and how inglorious that moment in my life was,” Shatner said in a conversation with WNYC’s “All Of It” show. “I was so far from the moon, and it’s a very personal song about a time in my life when I was at the bottom.”
William Shatner’s latest album “Bill” is available to order on Amazon.
Follow Scott Snowden on Twitter. Follow us on twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.