What’s on TV this week: Citizen Hearst and Saturday Night Live





Between network, cable and streaming, the modern television landscape is vast. Here are some of the shows, specials, and movies coming to TV this week, September 27 through October 30. 3. Details and times are subject to change. On Monday AMERICAN EXPERIENCE: CITIZEN HEARST 9 p.m. on PBS (check local listings). Any on-screen exploration of the life of 20th-century media mogul William Randolph Hearst must face one embarrassing fact: Orson Welless Citizen Kane (1941) essentially did this, with historically significant effect. This two-part Hearst documentary delves into this troublesome truth, both nodding at Welles with its title and including a discussion of Citizen Kane himself. The focus, however, is on Hearst and his life from his days at Harvard, where, according to the film, he was known to have kept a pet alligator, until his death in 1951 in Beverly Hills. (If you’d rather watch Welless take, you can also watch it Monday Night: Citizen Kane airs at 8 p.m. on TCM.) Tuesday THE ARM 9 p.m. on NBC. The first episode of this new sci-fi drama begins with a mother and two children navigating a distinctly earthly horror: the traffic of Los Angeles. But the situation quickly becomes otherworldly when a chasm opens, transporting those who fall into a prehistoric world. The family is falling apart; the series follows them as they work to reunite.

BE NATURAL: THE UNKNOWN STORY OF ALICE GUY-BLACH (2019) 9.45am on MTC. Director Pamela B. Green revisits the life and work of early founding filmmaker Alice Guy-Blach in this documentary. Guy-Blach was born in 1873 in France and became one of the first people to innovate with the narrative possibilities offered by cinema both as a director and producer, and eventually as the head of her own film company, Solax Studios. Greens’ documentary argues for Guy-Blach’s importance while exploring the ways in which she has traditionally been taken out of cinematic history. The documentary also includes a good deal of archival detective work, following the Greens’ efforts to search for Guy-Blach whose difficulty is revealing in itself. It’s a lively and informative documentary, wrote AO Scott in his review for The New York Times. By the end of Be Natural, Scott wrote, you won’t just have a clear idea of ​​who this remarkable woman was; you may have acquired a new taste for old movies. Thursday CAKE 10 p.m. on FXX. Despite its title, this comedy showcase series is really more of a box of semi-sweet comedy truffles than a cake. Each season mixes up small pieces of animated comedy and live action from a range of creators. The fifth season, which begins Thursday night, includes TV versions of two cult comic book series: Reza Farazmands Badly drawn lines and Branson Reeses Swan boy. Friday

SEMATIVE PET (2019) 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Paramount Network. Stephen Kings’ 1983 novel about the sometimes crawling walking dead is reincarnated in this modern film adaptation. Following the paw prints of the Kings novel and 1989 film, this version stars Jason Clarke and Amy Seimetz as husband and wife who move their family to a small town in Maine. In the woods behind their new home, they discover a cemetery with supernatural features that go from horrible to attractive and vice versa. Directors Kevin Klsch and Dennis Widmyer overload the film with arbitrary alarms, Glenn Kenny wrote in his review for The Times. But, Kenny added, when they settle into a furrow that aligns with the novels, the film produces some big, unsettling jerks that come close to the power of Kings vision. John Lithgow shares the limelight as the family’s new neighbor. THE KENNEDY CENTER AT 50 9 p.m. on PBS (check local listings). Audra McDonald hosts this tribute at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC Filmed earlier this month, the special features performances by a formidable group of artists including singer-songwriter Ben Folds, soprano Rene Fleming, the jazz bassist Christian McBride and the folk quintet the Punch Brothers. Caroline Kennedy is a special guest.

Saturday SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE 11:30 p.m. on NBC. The continuing cultural power of Saturday Night Live was on display earlier this month at the 73rd Emmy Awards, and not just because SNL won the Emmy for Best Variety Sketch Series. The reverberations of the shows were felt elsewhere during the ceremony. One of the biggest winners of the evening was the Apple TV + show by Jason Sudeikiss, SNL alumnus Ted Lasso. And SNL alum Norm Macdonald, who died on September 14, has been the subject of several tributes. Kenan Thompson was nominated in the acting categories for his work on the series and his own sitcom, Kenan, a show that was surely boosted by Thompsons SNL’s fame. And Bowen Yangs ankle boots in silver were a red carpet thief. SNL will return for its 47th season this Saturday, hosted by Owen Wilson. Kacey Musgraves is the musical guest. Sunday

NUCLEAR FAMILY 10:10 p.m. on HBO. Filmmaker Ry Russo-Young, known for independent films including Nobody Walks (2012) and teen dramas like The Sun is Also a Star (2019), takes an autobiographical twist in this three-part documentary series. In Nuclear Family, Russo-Young revisits her childhood as the youngest daughter of Sandy Russo and Robin Young. Russo-Young was one of the first generation of children raised by openly gay and lesbian parents. In 1991, his mothers were sued by the man who donated the sperm for the conception of Russo-Youngs, Thomas Steel, in a case which made national news and which saw Steel obtain Russo-Youngs’ status as a father. Russo-Young explores this story through personal films, photographs and interviews today. I feel like this is my first movie, Russo-Young said in a recent interview with The Times. Or all the movies I’ve made all my life have led to this movie. The second of three games begins on Sunday; the first is available now on HBO platforms including HBO Max.

