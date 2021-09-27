Roblox Settles Music Publisher’s Copyright Lawsuit





Virtual world-building platform Roblox has settled a lawsuit with the National Music Publishers Association (NMPA) and is negotiating potential deals with individual music publishers. Roblox broke the news this morning, stating that it is committed to partnering with the music industry. NMPA sued Roblox in June for allowing users to upload copyrighted songs to its shared library of game creation assets. Roblox quickly signed individual agreements with BMG and Sony, but the new agreement settles all claims involving NMPA members. According to a press release and the NMPA, Roblox and the organization have agreed to the terms of an industry-wide agreement that individual music publishers can decide to join, and the agreement also opens a period negotiation for members to individually commit to new license agreements with the platform. Roblox announced new listening parties last week Music is a major part of Roblox. The platform has hosted concerts by artists like Lil Nas X, and last week he launched listening evenings where artists create an album by playing it out in a variety of individual Roblox worlds. But NMPA has accused Roblox of neglecting or deliberately obscuring the range of pirated music on the platform. Roblox has yet to sign any large-scale deals that cover users legally adding songs to their experiences, which platforms like YouTube have done although it does offer access to certain tracks through a license agreement with APM Music. While this settlement news doesn’t explicitly discuss these types of deals, it apparently opens the door for them. Roblox will work closely with the global music publishing industry to help them discover new ways to integrate music more meaningfully into the global Roblox community of over 48 million daily active users. The deal paves the way for innovative partnerships between Roblox and publishers that will offer songwriters new ways to monetize their songs and catalogs, according to a press release. This settlement follows a separate NMPA agreement with Amazon-owned streaming platform Twitch. This deal was also open, but it included an explicit change in the way Twitch handles copyright infringement, which Roblox and the NMPA announcement do not mention.

