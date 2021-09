Iconic Bollywood Places That Are Travel Destinations

Bollywood is not only food for our dramatic soul but is also our travel guide to many travel destinations and here is a list of some of those iconic Bollywood places that have become travel destinations for us. Bollywood is an inspiration for many things in our lives, from trendy weddings and almost everything, including the plans on our travel list. It’s true that books take us around the world, but so do films. And what’s more important to a great photo than having an amazing background? Our films have given us some of the most unique, picturesque and wonderful films Travel destinations in India. From some ordinary places in a deserted village to a landscape amidst snow-capped mountains to abandoned forts, all of these scenic places have been added to our list of trips after seeing them in movies. And most of them look just as good in reality as they do on the 35mm screen. Make your travel list and pack your backpack for some of those iconic Bollywood movie locations you’d love to visit soon! Fort Chapora and Fort Aguada, Goa- Dil Chahta Hai Lake Pangong, Ladakh – 3 Idiots Manali, City Palace and Udaipur Palace, Udaipur- Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani Gulmarg, Kashmir – Rockstar and Haider Ghats of Varanasi, Banaras – Raanjhanaa and Masaan Rohtang Pass, Himachal Pradesh – Jab we met Aru Valley, Pahalgam – Highway Munnar, Kerala – Chennai Express Calcutta – Piku and Kahaani Ambrai Ghat, Udaipur – Ram Leela Darjeeling Himalayan Railway – Parineeta Ooty– barfi Athirapally and Vazhachal Falls, Thrissur, Kerala-Bahubali Amritsar and Wagah border – Veer Zara Fort de Doraha, Ludhiana – Rang De Basanti Amer Fort, Jaipur – Bajirao Masatni Dalhousie- Lootera Old Delhi – Delhi 6 Mumbai – Wake Up Sid and Slumdog Millionaire Hadi Rani Ki Baori, Rajasthan- Paheli Hauz Khaz, Delhi – Tamasha What places are you planning to visit or have you visited before? Tell us in the comments below! Read also: These emblematic places of the web-series will inspire to create a WhatsApp RN travel group! For more entertainment content, follow us @socialketchupbinge

