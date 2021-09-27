Jane Powell: Musical Star in Hollywood’s Golden Age

Jane Powell, an actress and singer who first appeared in films as a teenager and became a sunny mainstay of Hollywood musicals in the 1940s and 1950s, most notably opposite Fred Astaire in Royal wedding and Howard Keel in Seven wives for seven brothers, died at the age of 92.

A soprano with a two-and-a-half octave scale, Powell was pushed into show business at the age of two by parents convinced she was their ticket to fortune during the Depression. She went on to become a radio headliner and a star on the War Bonds entertainment circuit in her native Oregon. At 14, his interpretation of an aria from Bizet’s opera Carmen helped her win a Hollywood talent show and a contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, then a hive of song and dance talent including Astaire, Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland and Gene Kelly.

Producer Joe Pasternak, who made young opera singer Deanna Durbin a cinematic sensation in the mid-1930s, once proclaimed Powell to be his latest find, noting her big physical volume of 5ft 1in without the big chest.

Over the next several years, the blue-eyed, blonde and petite Powell was the ingenuous coloratura of sparkling romances and Technicolor musicals. She played attractive and healthy characters, my real job was to be the girl next door, she once said and showed her glowing charm by singing Ave Maria in Mexico vacations (1946) and it is one of the most unusual days in A date with Judy (1948).

In Royal wedding (1951), Powell was given the opportunity to abandon the roles of a lunar teenager for a more sophisticated role after June Allyson and then Garland had given up. The film was about a sister and brother Broadway song and dance crew traveling to London as part of the preparations for Princess Elizabeth’s wedding to Philip Mountbatten.

The film was based in part on Astaires’ years on stage with his real sister, Adele, who quit their act to marry an English nobleman. With the choreography already in place, Powell only had three weeks to learn his dances.

In his memoirs of 1988, The girl next door … and how she grew up, Powell recalled Astaire as a distant. It didn’t help their relationship, she wrote, when she casually asked when he and his sister stopped dancing together.

Around 1929, I think, he said.

Oh, this is the year I was born! she said excitedly.

They keep getting younger every year, she remembered that he had mumbled before walking away.

One of the highlights of the film was the vaudeville-style number How Could You Believe Me When I Told You I Love You When You Know I’ve Been A Liar All My Life ?, which starred Astaire as a cad in a zoot suit and Powell, wearing a black wig and tight sweater, like his fat lady who chews gum. (She also sang the Oscar-nominated ballad Too Late Now on a romance movie played by Peter Lawford.)

Three years later, Powell achieved the biggest commercial success of his career with Seven wives for seven brothers (1954), a musical on the American border directed by Stanley Donen and featuring dances directed by Michael Kidd.

Powell played the educated wife of one of the brothers (Keel). While she performed well in acts such as Wonderful, Wonderful Day, her performance was largely overshadowed by a richly acrobatic barn dance streak.

At a cocktail party in Paris in 1954 (Getty)

His career faded away with a string of bland musicals facing down-hearted singer Vic Damone. Feeling that MGM was growing weary of her services, she severed ties with the studio in 1955 at the age of 26 in the hopes of achieving greater success on her own.

She failed to reload her film career, but maintained a vigorous program of theater, nightclub and concert performances over the next 30 years, traveling, she once said, with three dogs and three children.

In 1974, she replaced Debbie Reynolds in the nostalgic Broadway musical. Irene, yet another role that showcased her vivid charms and hid the loneliness behind her beaming smile.

Powell was born Suzanne Lorraine Burce in Portland, Oregon on April 1, 1929. Her father quit his job as a Wonder Bread salesman when a promoter and dance teacher drew the family to California, with the promise of making her the next Shirley Temple, the curly-haired moppet star of the Depression.

My parents thought Oakland was Hollywood, Powell wrote in her memoir. After all, it was in California. When the developer disappeared with their money, Powell and his parents returned to Portland, where his father took a job managing the building where they lived.

Powell continued to garner attention with his vocal talent, eventually gaining the favor of MGM mogul Louis B Mayer. Without even a screen test, she signed a seven-year contract just as she was finishing eighth grade. She later said she would have preferred to continue with friends until high school, but signed out of loyalty to her parents who had sacrificed so much.

During the shooting of his first film, Song of the open road (1944), MGM executives decided to rename the young actress after her character, Jane Powell. She followed this performance with Deliciously dangerous (1945). In both cases, critics found its presence unaffected and natural; she later said it was because she had no idea what she was doing.

With his partner child star Shirley Temple in 1993 (PA)

With positive reviews, Powell has been placed in a series of bigger budget and increasingly brilliant musicals, including Three daring girls (1948) with Jeanette MacDonald and Two weeks with love (1950) with Ricardo Montalban.

Even with a busy filming schedule, Powell was constantly on the go. She spent a year playing the crush of popular radio model Charlie McCarthy (voiced by ventriloquist Edgar Bergen) and sang during President Harry S Truman’s inauguration. At 17, she was on the cover of Life magazine.

During his teenage years on the MGM field, Powell befriended young stars including Elizabeth Taylor. I was a bridesmaid at her first wedding, and she was at mine. I’m glad we quit it, otherwise it would have become a full-time career, Powell joked about his five marriages and eight Taylors.

Powell’s first marriage, to professional ice skater Geary Steffen Jr, ended in divorce after his romance with Gene Nelson, his co-star in the 1953 musical. Three sailors and a girl. Subsequent marriages to Patrick Nerney, James Fitzgerald and David Parlor also ended in divorce.

Her fifth husband was public relations director and former child actor Dickie Moore, who interviewed her for his 1984 book, Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star: but don’t have sex or drive. They were married from 1988 until her death in 2015.

Survivors include two children from his first marriage, Geary A GA Steffen III and Suzanne Steffen; a daughter from his second marriage, Lindsay Cavalli; and two granddaughters.

Behind what looked like an enchanted career, Powell endured what she described as a hectic private life, including a long separation from her alcoholic mother, her sons struggling with drugs, and her visceral fear of being alone. To cope, she devoted herself to work, struggling for two years when she lost her singing voice.

Among her many roles, she had a recurring role in the mid-1980s as a volunteer matriarch in the soap opera. Magnet, and a few years later, she played Alan Thickes’ widowed mother on the sitcom Growing pains. She was a patient with Alzheimer’s disease in a 2002 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Assistance Unit and the following year portrayed Mama Mizner in Stephen Sondheim’s musical Road Show (then called Bounce) which ran to Kennedy Center in Washington but did not make it to Broadway.

Powell retired soon after and happily said she had never sung or danced again. She said she didn’t like appearing at film retrospectives, found some kind of exploitation of nostalgia, and rarely watched her old movies, a reminder of a not quite happy youth. .

I was very shy. And very lonely, she told the Advertiser Geelong, an Australian newspaper, in 2005. I never really felt out of place. I couldn’t believe everything was happening to me. And I still think so.

She remembered once, in the busy blur of her childhood, when a man with slicked back hair and a slender mustache approached her at the MGM station. Hi, Janey, he said with a wink.

It was Clark Gable, she said. And I couldn’t think of his name.

Jane Powell, actress, born April 1, 1929, died September 16, 2021

The Washington Post