IU Students Can Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With These Events





Since September 15, the IUs La Casa Latino Cultural Center is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with events on the IUs campus. The mix of online and in-person events will continue through October 13 in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month ending October 15. The start of Hispanic Heritage Month marks the independence of five Latin American countries such as Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Mexico and Chile also celebrate their independence on September 16 and 18, respectively. At IU, events range from festivals to speeches honoring Hispanic and Latin heritage. Upcoming events include: Tuesday September 28 6:00 p.m .: Professional Platicas Series The Elevator Pitch; Get your message across. This is a networking skills development workshop co-hosted by Latinx alumni. Thursday September 30 1:00 p.m .: IU Diversity career and internship fair. This fair offers students the opportunity to network with over 90 employers and explore internship opportunities. 8:00 p.m .: Popular Cantata Santa Maria de Iquique. A Latin American protest music concert sponsored by the Latin American Music Center. Wednesday October 6 6:00 p.m .: Platicas Embracing Community Service professional series. For this part of the series, participants can learn how community service shaped Indiana State Police Captain Ruben Marte as he shares his stories about his work with the Indiana Police. State of Indiana and the City of Bloomingtons Commission on Hispanic and Latin American Affairs. Thursday October 7 3:00 p.m .: What’s in the X? Historical, regional and cultural context Latinx terms. A workshop led by Sylvia Martinez, School of Education faculty member and author. It will discuss the terms used to identify the Latinx and Hispanic population and the historical context of the terms and the diversity within that population. She will also review pan-ethnic terms with a critical focus. 5:00 p.m .: First Thursday. A monthly outdoor festival held to showcase the diversity of the arts and humanities at IU. The outdoor event ends at 8:00 p.m. Friday October 8 3:00 p.m .: Mixing of diversity graduate students. The event will serve food and refreshments and is open to all under-represented graduate students. Monday, October 11 7:00 p.m .: The showcase of Latinx artists. A showcase of Latinx culture. It will feature artwork and entertainment from members of the IU community. Wednesday October 13 7:00 p.m .: Gabby Rivera: National Latinx / Hispanic Heritage Month and LGBTQ + History Month keynote speaker. Gabby Rivera is the author of Juliet Takes a Breath and the writer of the Marvel America series. Participants can visit the La Casa Latinx National Hispanic Heritage Month Calendar to RSVP for these events or find Zoom links.

