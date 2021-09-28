The Bollywood Immigrants’ Focus on Afghanistan

5 minimum reading

Photo source: YouTube, Shemaroo

Growing up in India, there was an iconic Bollywood film released in 1992. It was called Khuda gawah?? which translates to God is my testimony.

It was a one of a kind Indian film that was shot in Kabul, Mazar-i-Charif and Kandahar in Afghanistan. The film celebrated unrequited love, where a proud Afghan, Badshah Khan, played by Amitabh Bachchan, was forced to live in India to keep a promise, while his ex-wife lost her mind obsessed with his return. It was a bittersweet movie that glorified Afghanistan for Indians and made women look invincible. The female protagonist Benazir broke stereotypes and was played by the late Indian actress Sridevi.

BBC reported that he ran to packed halls for 10 weeks in Kabul when he was released. Khuda gawah still popular in Afghanistan. And even today, the film continues to be in high demand since the reopening of cinemas in 2001. So much so that in 2018, Afghanistan mourned the death of the late actress Sridevi, who played Benazir in this film.

Perhaps the Afghan people wanted to believe in the Bollywood interpretation of their own country and see their own potential as these characters proudly stood up for their position, in their values ​​and were passionately loved. It was perhaps the only proxy outlet available to the Afghan people at the time.

[Read Related:7 Women Afghan Activists and Creatives to Support Now]

Growing up in India and living in an always conflictual situation with our neighbor Pakistan, little was known about this country on the other side. History taught in the Indian school system details the spice routes, the Indus Valley civilization, and the Mughal invasion of the Indian subcontinent. And these artifacts over the centuries have loosely mapped to the land, which is now Afghanistan.

As a young girl, there was mystery, glamor, and a painful story all tangled in one knot, which I couldn’t unravel. Until today, when Kabul collapsed. Bollywood seemed like this imaginary bridge that we could safely cross to reach a summit and satisfy all our curiosities.

In 2006, I moved to the United States as an immigrant and got my first job out of school in Silicon Valley as a software engineer. I lived in Fremont, California. If you lived in Fremont, you couldn’t miss the Afghan community and the way their beautiful culture was infused into the city.

The apartments we rented were rented by Afghans. There were restaurants serving delicious Afghan cuisine. You could actually mingle with local Afghans at the Naz Cinema in Fremont. It was the only theater at the time that showed Bollywood films.

It was a beautiful secular cultural scene in this theater, especially on Fridays. Indians, Afghans and Pakistanis watch Bollywood movies, full of song and dance, melodramatic love scenes and silly humor. These movie theaters were packed. And for a little while, we all forgot about borders. We forgot about religion. We were only there for some good old fashioned entertainment.

However, there was one specific interaction that left an indelible memory in my mind. I went to have my eyebrows shaped at a local Indian salon. There was an Afghan woman who worked there. I still remember that she was beautiful with graceful features and kind eyes. She must have been my mother’s age.

I often used conversations to distract myself from the pain. And as she plucked my eyebrows one day, I walked into the Khuda gawah glamorous trance of 1992 and unleashed ?? Your country is so beautiful. I’ve only seen glimpses of it in the movies. Do you often go back to see your family?

Her beautiful calm face turned into utter horror. I had involuntarily hit a raw nerve. She was transported to her past and described the horrors she had witnessed firsthand. And that she would never go back. The fear was palpable and sadly still in her body, as she relived the trauma of my involuntary probing. She was extremely grateful for her life in the United States of America. As an immigrant from India, I could understand her gratitude and her version of the American Dream, even though it was very different from mine. We bonded with Bollywood movies, spices and the woes of standard immigrants.

Around this time, I read the book A Thousand Splendid Suns by Khaled Hosseini, after watching the movie ?? The Kite Runner. The book detailed the atrocities the Afghans had faced which was not shown in the film and also referred to Fremont as a refuge for these Afghans.

[Read Related:Bollywood, You Have Lost Your Magic]

As I grapple with the viral social media videos today, where Afghans are literally clinging to their American dream as they cling to planes. My heart is getting heavy. The images and videos circulating in the jungles of the World Wide Web crush the Bollywood interpretation of Afghanistan. Khaled Hosseini, the author mentioned above, is himself an Afghan refugee, whose family sought refuge in California many years ago. His appeal to the US government to save women from the Taliban after the recent collapse of Kabul shows just how extreme the circumstances are, as he relives the trauma he witnessed growing up in Kabul.

As an immigrant from India here, I know I am relatively privileged. Despite all of my immigrant complaints, I know it’s a good life. And I was able to choose it with intention. My direct interaction with the Afghan woman in Fremont in 2006, as well as with notable American Afghans like Khaled Hosseini voicing their grave concerns, is proof of how worrying the situation is in their home country and how serious it is. important for the United States to show leadership.

These American Afghans are now on the other side. And live the good life, called America. But there are so many who still dream of this life and are trapped within the treacherous walls of Afghanistan.

I hope that all of us, as first world or third world countries, can do the right thing today and help Afghan women and children cross over to the other side. Because Bollywood’s dreamlike interpretations of Afghanistan are no longer possible. They must continue to dream and start their life elsewhere.

The opinions expressed by the author of this article, and those who provide comments on it (collectively, the writers), are their own and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Brown Girl Magazine, Inc., or any of of its employees, directors, officers, affiliates or assigns (collectively, BGM). BGM is not responsible for the accuracy of the information provided by the authors. It is not the intention of Brown Girl Magazine to slander any religion, ethnic group, club, organization, business, or individual. If you have a complaint regarding this content, please email us at [email protected] This article is subject to our terms of use and our privacy policy. If you would like to submit a guest post, please follow the guidelines we have set out here.