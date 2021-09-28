Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra to showcase his work at Shop Qatar 2021





The 5th edition of Shop Qatar features deep discounts, prizes, entertainment and hotel promotions, while continuing to celebrate fashion and culture. After makeup masterclasses by regional artists, the great Bollywood fashion designer, Manish Malhotra, will represent India, presenting creations at three trunk shows, which will take place at the Penthouse of the Mondrian Hotel from 28 to 30 September, between 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

There is no entrance fee and the event will take place according to the guidelines of the Ministry of Public Health.

Those wishing to attend can contact: 974-7740 0798 to book an appointment and visitors should always wear a face mask and be fully immunized.

Malhotra is one of India’s most famous fashion designers, gaining fame working as a costume designer in Bollywood. Founder of the eponymous label Manish Malhotra, his activity includes luxury ready-to-wear, couture for the bride and groom, haute couture, make-up, skin care and jewelry.

In addition to retail and fashion, Shop Qatar 2021 features concerts with Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram, who will perform on October 1, and famous singer Wael Kfoury, who is scheduled to perform on October 7. The concerts will take place at the Qatar National Conference Center. at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.). Tickets are on sale at the Virgin Megastore, priced at: Silver – QR175, Gold – QR250, Platinum – QR375 and Diamond – QR675.

