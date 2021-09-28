Amazon launches free House of Horrors pop-up in West Hollywood – Daily News





Amazon is celebrating a spooky season with House of Horrors: A Prime Pop Up Shop in West Hollywood. Starting October 1, the House of Horrors will feature costume exhibits inspired by the Amazon Originals show, including “The Voyeurs” and upcoming titles like “Black As Night,” which debuts on October 1; “Madres” on October 8; and “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” launched October 15. Sign up for our Boos! Letter and get all the fun fall events and Southern California Halloween events delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here. The activation is located at 8551 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood and will feature multiple photo ops where fans can create their own scary movie stills to share and a Halloween candy stand with tote bags full of goodies. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. House of Horrors highlights the Prime Video launch of “Now Screaming,” a genre-based content that includes the original shows as well as new films including “Bingo Hell” on October 1 and “The Manor” on October 8. Viewers can also stream titles like “Midsommar”, “Hellraiser”, “The House on Haunted Hill”, “The Descent”, “Jennifer’s Body”, “Children of the Corn”, “April Fool’s Day” and the full from “I Know What You Did Last summer movie franchise. For a full list of horror titles, head over to amazon.com.

